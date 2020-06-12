/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
207 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Louisville, CO
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
17 Units Available
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
969 sqft
Located close to Boulder and Highway 36. Residents have access to lots of nearby hiking and trails. Shopping just next door to property.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1226 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1112 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Welcome to the best of what Louisville has to offer. Welcome to Copper Ridge Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
17 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1168 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Pheasant Run
115 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1056 sqft
Beautiful, Quiet 2 BED/2 BATH Tri-level Townhome in Hunter's Ridge! Available Now! - Beautiful tri-level townhome in the desired Hunter's Ridge community features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and is move in ready! This property has lots of natural light
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
834 W Tamarisk St
834 West Tamarisk Street, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2750 sqft
834 W Tamarisk St Available 09/01/20 Tranquil 2 BR in the Heart of Louisville - This immaculate 2 BR in Louisville is perfect for a business traveler, small family or retired couple looking to have a private retreat in the middle of the action of
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
338 Pheasant Run
338 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1056 sqft
338 Pheasant Run Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 bed/2 bath townhome in Hunter's Ridge! - Newly updated townhome in Hunter's Ridge community features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property has lots of natural light and an open layout.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
780 Copper Lane # 105
780 Copper Lane, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1005 sqft
780 Copper Lane # 105 Available 08/04/20 Louisville Condo, Private location in Complex; Pool; Clubhouse - This main level condo is located on the SW end of the development.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1615 Cottonwood Dr #14
1615 Cottonwood Drive, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
704 sqft
1615 Cottonwood Dr #14 Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE2281734)
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1057 West Century Drive - 1
1057 Century Drive, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Luxury low maintenance lock and leave Louisville living. Two bedroom and two full bathrooms. Heated underground parking including two designated parking spots and a storage locker.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
701 Jefferson Avenue
701 Jefferson Avenue, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1306 sqft
701 Jefferson Avenue Available 07/06/20 Lovely Old Town Louisville Two Bedroom + Office Cottage for Lease! - Lovely Old Town Cottage in Louisville for Lease! You will love this layout and location! At Pine and Jefferson, only blocks from town.
Results within 1 mile of Louisville
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
115 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1217 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
22 Units Available
Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from both Downtown Denver and Downtown Boulder, Cortland Flatirons offers a world of opportunity - in the heart of Broomfield, CO.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Midcities
129 Units Available
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
Located minutes away from Downtown Boulder and Denver, our community connects you to everyday options for shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1208 sqft
Centrally located between Denver and Boulder. This nonsmoking community offers great amenities such as a year-round pool/hot tub, outdoor game area, bocce, and basketball courts.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1067 sqft
Caliber at Flatirons is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C
1116 Elysian Field Drive, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
UPDATE: ***RENT TO OWN*** this impeccably maintained 2-bedroom condo on the second floor of a two-story building conveniently located in a quiet subdivision between old town Lafayette and downtown Louisville.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13660 Via Varra
13660 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1190 sqft
Incredible PRICE! Spacious, new apartment with amazing layout and property. Hardwood floors, carpet, in-unit W&D, new appliances, and much more! Option to renew is available right away.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1244 James Cir Unit 5
1244 James Circle, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1910 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom/3 bath condo is available Aug 1st. Beautifully updated condo, new carpet, Stainless kitchen appliances, laminate wood flooring in living room, W/D included, detached garage and small porch area.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Parkway Circle
1 Unit Available
13456 Via Varra Unit 216
13456 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1114 sqft
Come see this fabulous Broomfield loft with lots of extras! Seconds from US 36, perfect for a Boulder/Denver commute. Unit has underground parking in a secure building as well as a one car, detached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Louisville
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
20 Units Available
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
996 sqft
Open floor plans flooded with natural light. Quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Dog park and pet wash station. Bike wash and bike rentals available. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs and shaded cabanas. Minutes from US-36.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Table Mesa North
20 Units Available
Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
874 sqft
Downtown Denver and Flatiron Crossing Mall are both easily accessible from this community. On-site amenities include garage parking, coffee bar, pool and 24-hour gym. Units include hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
East Foothills
22 Units Available
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1116 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
Similar Pages
Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLouisville 3 BedroomsLouisville Accessible ApartmentsLouisville Apartments under $1,400
Louisville Apartments with BalconyLouisville Apartments with GarageLouisville Apartments with GymLouisville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLouisville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLouisville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO