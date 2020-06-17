623 Pratt Street

Amenities

CHARMING 3 BED/1 BATH BUNGALOW IN THE HEART OF OLD TOWN LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW!! - Old Town Bungalow in the heart of Longmont. This Beautifully renovated bungalow is a must see! This home is the perfect balance of upgrades yet features much original detail from the early 1900's. You enter the home through an energy efficient and comfortable front enclosed porch. The open living and dining area are flooded with natural light from the oversized windows with plantation shutters. Real hardwood floors. Custom wood shelving for extra charm. The large bath includes clawfoot tub with shower, a collectors sink and ample storage. Bedrooms are located on opposite ends with the large bath in between. Off of the 2nd bedroom, is a bonus space that could be great as a study/dressing room or an additional small bedroom. The kitchen features upgraded stainless appliances with gas range and lots of storage. From the kitchen, you can access the enclosed back porch and basement/ laundry area into the 1st outside patio. Nestled between the house, 2 car detached garage and the canopy of large trees provides the perfect place to enjoy a summer day. On the adjacent side of the garage is a 2nd patio perfect for larger gatherings or a cozy fire. Lots of green grass and raised garden beds. Washer/dryer included. Central air. Sprinkler system. Dog to be considered with additional deposit.

Sorry, NO cats allowed. NextLight High Speed Internet is available here. Schools are Central Elementary, Westview Middle and Longmont High.



Contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 for a showing



