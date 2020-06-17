All apartments in Longmont
Last updated October 3 2019 at 9:52 AM

623 Pratt Street

623 Pratt Street · (720) 583-4369
Location

623 Pratt Street, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 623 Pratt Street · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1498 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
CHARMING 3 BED/1 BATH BUNGALOW IN THE HEART OF OLD TOWN LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW!! - Old Town Bungalow in the heart of Longmont. This Beautifully renovated bungalow is a must see! This home is the perfect balance of upgrades yet features much original detail from the early 1900's. You enter the home through an energy efficient and comfortable front enclosed porch. The open living and dining area are flooded with natural light from the oversized windows with plantation shutters. Real hardwood floors. Custom wood shelving for extra charm. The large bath includes clawfoot tub with shower, a collectors sink and ample storage. Bedrooms are located on opposite ends with the large bath in between. Off of the 2nd bedroom, is a bonus space that could be great as a study/dressing room or an additional small bedroom. The kitchen features upgraded stainless appliances with gas range and lots of storage. From the kitchen, you can access the enclosed back porch and basement/ laundry area into the 1st outside patio. Nestled between the house, 2 car detached garage and the canopy of large trees provides the perfect place to enjoy a summer day. On the adjacent side of the garage is a 2nd patio perfect for larger gatherings or a cozy fire. Lots of green grass and raised garden beds. Washer/dryer included. Central air. Sprinkler system. Dog to be considered with additional deposit.
Sorry, NO cats allowed. NextLight High Speed Internet is available here. Schools are Central Elementary, Westview Middle and Longmont High.

Contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 for a showing

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5166833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Pratt Street have any available units?
623 Pratt Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 Pratt Street have?
Some of 623 Pratt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Pratt Street currently offering any rent specials?
623 Pratt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Pratt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 Pratt Street is pet friendly.
Does 623 Pratt Street offer parking?
Yes, 623 Pratt Street does offer parking.
Does 623 Pratt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 Pratt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Pratt Street have a pool?
No, 623 Pratt Street does not have a pool.
Does 623 Pratt Street have accessible units?
No, 623 Pratt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Pratt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 Pratt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
