Last updated June 13 2020

139 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Longmont, CO

Last updated June 13
29 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1107 sqft
You can do a lot of living at Copper Peak! And the affordable rents are just the beginning. Copper Peak Apartments will amaze you with their style, modern design features, and wonderful open room concept.
Last updated June 13
22 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Last updated June 13
18 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,123
1382 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
612 W Grange Ct
612 W Grange Ct, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2130 sqft
*** Home is fairly new, It is close to Hygiene, CO and is about a block East from the corner of 75th and Nelson. Directions can also be found through Google Maps. *** Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
452 Homestead Parkway
452 Homestead Parkway, Longmont, CO
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1709237.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1461 Moonlight Drive
1461 Moonlight Drive, Longmont, CO
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Longmont! This spacious 3,100sqft home features an upgraded, welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2175 HACKBERRY CIRCLE
2175 Hackberry Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
2175 HACKBERRY CIRCLE Available 07/02/20 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH IN N.W. LONGMONT - 2175 HACKBERRY CIRCLE. 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH IN N.W. LONGMONT. CENTRAL A/C, 2 CAR GARAGE, DISHWASHER, WASHER/DRYER, NEWER REMODEL, NEWER WINDOWS AND DOORS.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1406 3rd Street
1406 3rd Avenue, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1554 sqft
SUPER CUTE 3 BED/2 BATH BUNGALOW IN OLD TOWN LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW! - Historic 3rd Avenue Old Town Charmer. Character abounds with arched doorways, and windows, remodeled bath and updated kitchen.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1253 Brookfield Dr.
1253 Brookfield Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1700 sqft
1253 Brookfield Dr. Available 06/15/20 Quiet Tri-Level in a Cul-de-Sac with attached 2 car garage! - Lovely tri-level home with charm galore! Wood floors on main level, 3 Bedrooms up including a Master Suite and additional bathroom.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
78 Bountiful Avenue
78 Bountiful Avenue, Longmont, CO
NEW CONSTRUCTION 4 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN HARVEST JUNCTION AVAILABLE NOW! - You do not want to miss this gorgeous South facing home in Longmont's Harvest Junction.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
4228 Riley Drive
4228 Riley Drive, Longmont, CO
4228 Riley Drive Available 07/10/20 Luxury Living in Longmont! Spacious Townhome in SW Longmont for Lease! - Lovely Longmont home in SW Longmont! End unit with lots of light, square footage, high ceilings, spacious bedrooms, attached garage and

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2445 Scott Court
2445 Scott Court, Longmont, CO
Updated, Spacious 5 Bed/2 Bath in North Longmont Available NOW! - Don't miss this spacious home conveniently located near 287 and Hwy 66 in North Longmont! With 5 beds and 2 baths this would be a perfect setup for a family or working professionals.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2 E Mountain View
2 Mountain View Avenue, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1775 sqft
2 E Mountain View Available 06/26/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5809237)

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1517 Spencer Street
1517 Spencer Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
Updated Longmont House for Rent on a Quiet Street - This house is located on a quiet street with a fenced back yard, alley access and a garden area. There are new windows, carpet and paint and a ceiling fan in each room.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1318 Gay St.
1318 Gay Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1417 sqft
Pristine and Beautifully Remodeled Ranch in an awesome part of central Longmont! - Rare Ranch Rental - and this one has it all! Newly remodeled with a lovely and functional kitchen with SS appliances, and tons of space in an open floor plan.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1269 Fall River Cir
1269 Fall River Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2600 sqft
1269 Fall River Cir Available 07/10/20 Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch in Southeast Longmont - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This three bedroom Ranch is located in Southeast Longmont in the Wolf Creek

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
713 Grandview Meadows Drive
713 Grandview Meadow Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1457 sqft
This 2-Level Townhome is Light, Airy and Spacious and Available for Rent in Longmont! - Premium quality Townhome. Light, airy and spacious. 1457 finished SF with 3 bed/2.5 bath/2-car attached. 9' ceilings on main floor. Upgraded finishes.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane, Longmont, CO
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane Available 08/01/20 West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek - West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek, a great community with neighborhood pool, park, plenty of green space and

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1712 Roma Court
1712 Roma Court, Longmont, CO
Beautiful Executive Home in SouthWest Longmont - 4 bedroom/3.5 bath No housing or vouchers No Pets Allowed (RLNE5662085)

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1164 Trout Creek Circle
1164 Trout Creek Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1881 sqft
1164 Trout Creek Circle Available 06/15/20 - 3 bed/2.5 bath No Pets Allowed (RLNE5638485)

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1123 Emery Street #3
1123 Emery Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1750 sqft
Large Living Rooms in Both the Upstairs and Downstairs in this Longmont House for Rent - New paint in upstairs and kitchen cabinets. New carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Large living rooms in both upstairs and down stairs.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
804 Summer Hawk Drive
804 Summer Hawk Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Located near Hwy 119 North of new Medical Facility and near by Walmart shopping center More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/longmont-co?lid=12972160 (RLNE5471538)

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1609 Hallet Peak Drive
1609 Hallet Peak Drive, Longmont, CO
4 Bedroom Home in Longmont - Beautiful home right across the street from an great park system! Move in and take advantage of the playgrounds, walking trails, frisbee golf, basketball, volleyball, soccer and skateboarding all with amazing views of

June 2020 Longmont Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Longmont Rent Report. Longmont rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Longmont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Longmont rent trends were flat over the past month

Longmont rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Longmont stand at $1,056 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. Longmont's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Colorado

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Longmont over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Colorado for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest cities in Colorado that we have data for, Denver and Fort Collins, where two-bedrooms go for $1,351 and $1,181, are the two other major cities in the state besides Longmont to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4% and -0.1%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Longmont rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Longmont, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Longmont is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Longmont's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Longmont.
    • While rents in Longmont fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Longmont than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Longmont.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

