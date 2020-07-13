Apartment List
/
CO
/
longmont
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

164 Apartments for rent in Longmont, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Longmont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
74 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,214
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
924 sqft
Recently renovated community near Highway 66. Updates include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property offers a playground, lobby area, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and a fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
22 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,231
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
19 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
8 Units Available
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1054 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
31 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
2 Units Available
Advenir at Wildwood
3226 Lake Park Way, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1005 sqft
Right off McIntosh Lake with stunning mountain views. Recently renovated to include updated, stainless steel appliances, extra storage and fireplaces. This pet-friendly community also offers a 24-hour gym, dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
144 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,358
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,547
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
18 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,288
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
3 Units Available
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
970 sqft
Ute Creek Apartment’s unbeatable location in the beautiful residential neighborhood of Northeast Longmont provides convenient access to I-25 and other major highways. You’ll feel relaxed and at home with our spacious and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
4 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,416
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
725 sqft
Hardwood floors, two-tone paint and wooden slat blinds. Ample storage in every floor plan. Grassy courtyards with walking paths shaded by mature trees. Blocks from 287/Main Street.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,218
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1107 sqft
You can do a lot of living at Copper Peak! And the affordable rents are just the beginning. Copper Peak Apartments will amaze you with their style, modern design features, and wonderful open room concept.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
10 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,442
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1447 Kimbark Street
1447 Kimbark Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1000 sqft
Come check out this great two-level townhouse in Longmont just one block from 15th and Main Street! This property features two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, in unit washer and dryer, and a shared courtyard.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
4011 San Marco Drive
4011 San Marco Drive, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1570 sqft
Visit www.970rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present. This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1517 Pinewood Court
1517 Pinewood Court, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1744 sqft
1517 Pinewood Court Available 07/14/20 Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Fox Creek Farm! - This is a very nice ranch style home with 1744 total square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in desirable Fox Creek Farm! Located on a cul-de-sac, this home has an open

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5525 Pierson Mountain Ave
5525 Pierson Mountain Avenue, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2500 sqft
5525 Pierson Mountain Ave Available 08/31/20 - 4 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom house, fireplace, dishwasher, Garbage disposal, W/D Hookups, Fenced yard, attached garage, Pets Ok. (RLNE5914790)

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1829 Warren Ave 308
1829 Warren Avenue, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Spacious 2 brdm, Westside, near park, hospital - Property Id: 133008 3rd Floor Spacious 2-Bedroom with views from Balcony, 1 bathroom apartment with updated flooring, paint, A/C, private balcony, ceiling fans, and lots of closet space in a great

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1123 Emery Street #3
1123 Emery Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1750 sqft
Large Living Rooms in Both the Upstairs and Downstairs in this Longmont House for Rent - New paint in upstairs and kitchen cabinets. New carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Large living rooms in both upstairs and down stairs.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
717 Roberts St
717 Robert St, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2438 sqft
717 Roberts St Available 08/01/20 Practically BRAND NEW SW Longmont- 3 bed 3 bath 2 car - Stunning Design!! Sublime Location – You will not be disappointed once you step into this hardly lived in home.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
939 Rose Street
939 Rose Street, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1976 sqft
SUPER CUTE 4 BED/2 BATH HOME IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - Don't miss this brick home on a quiet street with beautiful landscaping to include large shade trees, mature landscaping, fenced yard with alley access.
City Guide for Longmont, CO

"Longmont is like the midwest of Boulder CountyIt still feels like a small town; there are parades; there is a strong sense of civic pride; and people are connected." (--Ann Noonan)

Longmont is a great little city in Colorado, and a vibrant place to live. Those who call this place home enjoy the small town feel, outstanding community resources and the close proximity to outdoor fun. Longmont shares much of the groovy vibe of its nearest neighbor, Boulder. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Longmont, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Longmont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Longmont 1 BedroomsLongmont 2 BedroomsLongmont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongmont 3 BedroomsLongmont Apartments with BalconyLongmont Apartments with Garage
Longmont Apartments with GymLongmont Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLongmont Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLongmont Apartments with ParkingLongmont Apartments with PoolLongmont Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Longmont Dog Friendly ApartmentsLongmont Furnished ApartmentsLongmont Luxury PlacesLongmont Pet Friendly PlacesLongmont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College