Springs at Sandstone Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed e-payments smoke-free community

This brand new apartment community is located on Zlaten Drive, with a quick drive or bike ride to downtown, with all of the great shopping and dining. Union Reservoir on Caulkins Lake is just about 2 miles north. As a resident of our community, you will enjoy all of the things that make Springs Apartments a great place to call home. Our townhome-design, with ground-level private entries to every home, is one of the distinguishing features of all of our communities. Our commitment to providing you a wonderful home is backed by our 30-Day Pledge. Our gated community will feature a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center. Because we are very pet-friendly and accept large dogs, we have a leash-free pet playground. Some homes will have attached garages, and detached garages are also available. This will be a smoke-free community. We look forward to welcoming you home! Please call us for an appointment today!