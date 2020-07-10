Apartment List
128 Apartments for rent in Longmont, CO with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,214
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
924 sqft
Recently renovated community near Highway 66. Updates include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property offers a playground, lobby area, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and a fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
9 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,442
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
16 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,354
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
20 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,288
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
2 Units Available
Advenir at Wildwood
3226 Lake Park Way, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1005 sqft
Right off McIntosh Lake with stunning mountain views. Recently renovated to include updated, stainless steel appliances, extra storage and fireplaces. This pet-friendly community also offers a 24-hour gym, dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,218
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1107 sqft
You can do a lot of living at Copper Peak! And the affordable rents are just the beginning. Copper Peak Apartments will amaze you with their style, modern design features, and wonderful open room concept.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,416
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
144 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,358
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,527
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5525 Pierson Mountain Ave
5525 Pierson Mountain Avenue, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2500 sqft
5525 Pierson Mountain Ave Available 08/31/20 - 4 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom house, fireplace, dishwasher, Garbage disposal, W/D Hookups, Fenced yard, attached garage, Pets Ok. (RLNE5914790)

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1123 Emery Street #3
1123 Emery Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1750 sqft
Large Living Rooms in Both the Upstairs and Downstairs in this Longmont House for Rent - New paint in upstairs and kitchen cabinets. New carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Large living rooms in both upstairs and down stairs.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
717 Roberts St
717 Robert St, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2438 sqft
717 Roberts St Available 08/01/20 Practically BRAND NEW SW Longmont- 3 bed 3 bath 2 car - Stunning Design!! Sublime Location – You will not be disappointed once you step into this hardly lived in home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
1447 Kimbark Street
1447 Kimbark Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1000 sqft
Come check out this great two-level townhouse in Longmont just one block from 15th and Main Street! This property features two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, in unit washer and dryer, and a shared courtyard.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
4011 San Marco Drive
4011 San Marco Drive, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1570 sqft
Visit www.970rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present. This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
900 S Pratt Pkwy
900 South Pratt Parkway, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
AVAILABLE now = Current video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQPESbRDxSQ Thanks for your interest. Before inquiry for showings, answer these qualifying questions. 1.Please specify what kind of animals, and how many. 2.

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2107 Bowen St
2107 Bowen Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1650 sqft
This great home has newer, carpet, paint, concrete patio, bath and many more updates, plus 2 car garage and fenced yard. available 9/1/2020 possibly sooner. to tour this home please contact Cee at Roberts and Sons 303-800-5193

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
775 Thornwood Circle
775 Thornwood Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1750 sqft
Three Bedroom Home For Rent in Longmont's Meadow View - Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Meadow View neighborhood. Great mountain views, fireplace, and close to trails. you must check out this property.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
348 Collyer #104
348 Collyer Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
950 sqft
348 Collyer #104 Available 07/15/20 - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal,Washer and Dryer, Off Street parking, No Pets. (RLNE2051345)

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
130 Grant St
130 Grant Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
3 bed/1 ba, single oversized garage, all appliances including washer & dryer, large yard with sprinklers, Central AC, close to downtown, small dog possible, cozy ranch home in great neighborhood.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1703 Whitehall Unit 8A
1703 Whitehall Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1327 sqft
Condo for rent - Two bedroom 2 bath condo in nice quiet complex with central air conditioning and attached two car garage.

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane, Longmont, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
3141 sqft
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane Available 08/01/20 West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek - West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek, a great community with neighborhood pool, park, plenty of green space and

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
322 21st Ave Unit C
322 21st Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Great opportunity in Lanyon neighborhood with this Two Bedroom Home - Available Now! - Check out this beautiful home in a great location only minutes from Main Street in Longmont! This property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, stacked washer and

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
127 Grant Street
127 Grant Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
GARDENER'S PARADISE, 3 BED/1 BATH BUNGALOW IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW! - Sweet little cottage in the heart of Longmont! This warm and welcoming ranch style home is simply adorable.

July 2020 Longmont Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Longmont Rent Report. Longmont rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Longmont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Longmont rents increased over the past month

Longmont rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Longmont stand at $1,056 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,290 for a two-bedroom. Longmont's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Colorado

    Throughout the past year, rent decreases have been occurring not just in the city of Longmont, but across many other cities in the state. Rents have dropped in 1 of the largest 10 cities in Colorado for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest Colorado cities that we have data for, 6 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Denver experiencing the fastest decline (-1.2%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.0%, and 0.6%, respectively).

    Longmont rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Longmont, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Longmont is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Longmont's median two-bedroom rent of $1,290 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Longmont fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Longmont than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Longmont.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

