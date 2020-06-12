Apartment List
80 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Longmont, CO

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
19 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
7 Units Available
Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
924 sqft
Recently renovated community near Highway 66. Updates include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property offers a playground, lobby area, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and a fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
24 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1040 sqft
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
29 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
986 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
923 sqft
You can do a lot of living at Copper Peak! And the affordable rents are just the beginning. Copper Peak Apartments will amaze you with their style, modern design features, and wonderful open room concept.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
15 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1051 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
18 Units Available
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
970 sqft
Ute Creek Apartment’s unbeatable location in the beautiful residential neighborhood of Northeast Longmont provides convenient access to I-25 and other major highways. You’ll feel relaxed and at home with our spacious and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
6 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
161 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
22 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1121 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
89 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
5 Units Available
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
818 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
725 sqft
Hardwood floors, two-tone paint and wooden slat blinds. Ample storage in every floor plan. Grassy courtyards with walking paths shaded by mature trees. Blocks from 287/Main Street.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27
1419 Red Mountain Court, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1784 sqft
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 Available 06/15/20 Awesome Townhome with 2 Master Suites, a Half bath on the main level, a partially finished basement and a detached 1 car garage! - Awesome unit! Well priced to move.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1703 Whitehall Unit 8A
1703 Whitehall Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1414 sqft
- Two bedroom 2 bath condo in nice quiet complex with central air conditioning and attached two car garage. Eat in kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, stove/oven and garbage disposal, with pantry and a separate dining space and fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1805 Whitefeather Drive
1805 Whitefeather Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1830 sqft
1805 Whitefeather Drive Available 06/15/20 2 BED/2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME IN SUMMER HAWK IN FOX MEADOW AVAILABLE JUNE 15! - Immaculate low-maintenance ranch style home in East Longmont.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
412 COLLYER
412 Collyer St, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1144 sqft
412 Collyer - Avail: NOW Close to old town - Very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with hardwood floors thru out.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
322 21st Ave Unit C
322 21st Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Great opportunity in Lanyon neighborhood with this Two Bedroom Home - Available Now! - Check out this beautiful home in a great location only minutes from Main Street in Longmont! This property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, stacked washer and

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1806 Lincoln Dr
1806 Lincoln Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
2BR, 1.5 bath Duplex with Carport for Rent in Longmont, 1806 Lincoln - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex with loft and carport n Longmont Property Manager hired to find a tenant - YOU! Owner next door will manage after move-in.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1338 Terry Street - 1338 Terry Street
1338 Terry Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 Terry Street - 1338 Terry Street Available 07/24/20 Roomy Duplex Close to Downtown Longmont - This 2 bed 2 bath duplex is just off 287 minutes to shopping, employment and downtown.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1420 Whitehall Dr. #D
1420 Whitehall Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1234 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath, Townhouse, 1420 Whitehall Dr #D, Longmont - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Townhouse, 1420 Whitehall Dr #D, Longmont Watch Youtube Video Tour Here: https://youtu.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91
1419 Red Mountain Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1764 sqft
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 Available 07/12/20 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 story townhome. 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91, Longmont. - 2 bedroom, 1.

June 2020 Longmont Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Longmont Rent Report. Longmont rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Longmont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Longmont Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Longmont Rent Report. Longmont rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Longmont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Longmont rent trends were flat over the past month

Longmont rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Longmont stand at $1,056 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. Longmont's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Colorado

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Longmont over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Colorado for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest cities in Colorado that we have data for, Denver and Fort Collins, where two-bedrooms go for $1,351 and $1,181, are the two other major cities in the state besides Longmont to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4% and -0.1%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Longmont rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Longmont, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Longmont is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Longmont's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Longmont.
    • While rents in Longmont fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Longmont than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Longmont.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

