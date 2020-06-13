Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

157 Apartments for rent in Longmont, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
7 Units Available
Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,165
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
924 sqft
Recently renovated community near Highway 66. Updates include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property offers a playground, lobby area, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and a fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
87 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,218
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1107 sqft
You can do a lot of living at Copper Peak! And the affordable rents are just the beginning. Copper Peak Apartments will amaze you with their style, modern design features, and wonderful open room concept.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,344
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,295
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
29 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
14 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
6 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
24 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,337
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
18 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,442
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
18 Units Available
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
970 sqft
Ute Creek Apartment’s unbeatable location in the beautiful residential neighborhood of Northeast Longmont provides convenient access to I-25 and other major highways. You’ll feel relaxed and at home with our spacious and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
161 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,430
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,381
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
5 Units Available
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
1461 Moonlight Drive
1461 Moonlight Drive, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3164 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Longmont! This spacious 3,100sqft home features an upgraded, welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1406 3rd Street
1406 3rd Avenue, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1554 sqft
SUPER CUTE 3 BED/2 BATH BUNGALOW IN OLD TOWN LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW! - Historic 3rd Avenue Old Town Charmer. Character abounds with arched doorways, and windows, remodeled bath and updated kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1703 Whitehall Unit 8A
1703 Whitehall Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1327 sqft
- Two bedroom 2 bath condo in nice quiet complex with central air conditioning and attached two car garage. Eat in kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, stove/oven and garbage disposal, with pantry and a separate dining space and fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1517 Spencer Street
1517 Spencer Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
Updated Longmont House for Rent on a Quiet Street - This house is located on a quiet street with a fenced back yard, alley access and a garden area. There are new windows, carpet and paint and a ceiling fan in each room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1318 Gay St.
1318 Gay Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1417 sqft
Pristine and Beautifully Remodeled Ranch in an awesome part of central Longmont! - Rare Ranch Rental - and this one has it all! Newly remodeled with a lovely and functional kitchen with SS appliances, and tons of space in an open floor plan.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1269 Fall River Cir
1269 Fall River Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2600 sqft
1269 Fall River Cir Available 07/10/20 Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch in Southeast Longmont - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This three bedroom Ranch is located in Southeast Longmont in the Wolf Creek

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
713 Grandview Meadows Drive
713 Grandview Meadow Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1457 sqft
This 2-Level Townhome is Light, Airy and Spacious and Available for Rent in Longmont! - Premium quality Townhome. Light, airy and spacious. 1457 finished SF with 3 bed/2.5 bath/2-car attached. 9' ceilings on main floor. Upgraded finishes.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane, Longmont, CO
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3141 sqft
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane Available 08/01/20 West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek - West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek, a great community with neighborhood pool, park, plenty of green space and

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1164 Trout Creek Circle
1164 Trout Creek Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1881 sqft
1164 Trout Creek Circle Available 06/15/20 - 3 bed/2.5 bath No Pets Allowed (RLNE5638485)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
804 Summer Hawk Drive
804 Summer Hawk Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Located near Hwy 119 North of new Medical Facility and near by Walmart shopping center More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/longmont-co?lid=12972160 (RLNE5471538)
City Guide for Longmont, CO

"Longmont is like the midwest of Boulder CountyIt still feels like a small town; there are parades; there is a strong sense of civic pride; and people are connected." (--Ann Noonan)

Longmont is a great little city in Colorado, and a vibrant place to live. Those who call this place home enjoy the small town feel, outstanding community resources and the close proximity to outdoor fun. Longmont shares much of the groovy vibe of its nearest neighbor, Boulder. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Longmont, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Longmont renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

