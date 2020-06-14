Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Longmont, CO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Longmont renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
7 Units Available
Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
924 sqft
Recently renovated community near Highway 66. Updates include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property offers a playground, lobby area, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and a fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,295
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
18 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,442
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,381
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
87 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,218
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1107 sqft
You can do a lot of living at Copper Peak! And the affordable rents are just the beginning. Copper Peak Apartments will amaze you with their style, modern design features, and wonderful open room concept.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,344
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
29 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
13 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
24 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,337
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
18 Units Available
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
970 sqft
Ute Creek Apartment’s unbeatable location in the beautiful residential neighborhood of Northeast Longmont provides convenient access to I-25 and other major highways. You’ll feel relaxed and at home with our spacious and open floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
160 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,430
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,533
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Results within 5 miles of Longmont
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Gunbarrel
37 Units Available
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,396
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Gunbarrel
32 Units Available
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,123
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
900 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped GE kitchens, spacious closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy community features such as 24-hour gym, on-site laundry, clubhouse and pool. Smoke-free community. Pet-friendly. Close to Highway 199 and dining venues.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
Gunbarrel
14 Units Available
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1002 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
5126 Williams Fork Trail #206
5126 Williams Fork Trail, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
Boulder, Colorado Condo For Rent! Very Spacious and Light Unit in Gunbarrel in the Stonegate Condo Community! - Very spacious and light unit in Gunbarrel in the Stonegate Condos, pets negotiable! Great condo in Gunpark area, near shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1
7430 Singing Hills Court, Gunbarrel, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
640 sqft
7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 Available 06/17/20 Cozy 1 bed/ 1 bath apartment in Gunbarrel! Available June 16th! - This cozy condo is clean and updated with new flooring throughout, slate tile bathroom enclosure, newer vanity, counter top,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202
7483 Singing Hills Drive, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1000 sqft
Fully furnished, all-inclusive, condo with flexible lease terms in Gunbarrel, Colorado! - Fully furnished, stylish, modern condo rental in Country Club Greens.
Results within 10 miles of Longmont
Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
North Broadway - Holiday
19 Units Available
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,671
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1096 sqft
Numerous floor plans available in this modern apartment building. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub, parking and package-receiving service. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
39 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,655
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1074 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of a site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
8 Units Available
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,886
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1005 sqft
Colorful apartments in North Boulder. Near Sale Lake. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with in-unit fireplaces. Tenants have access to private community yoga studio and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East Foothills
26 Units Available
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,395
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1226 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
City Guide for Longmont, CO

"Longmont is like the midwest of Boulder CountyIt still feels like a small town; there are parades; there is a strong sense of civic pride; and people are connected." (--Ann Noonan)

Longmont is a great little city in Colorado, and a vibrant place to live. Those who call this place home enjoy the small town feel, outstanding community resources and the close proximity to outdoor fun. Longmont shares much of the groovy vibe of its nearest neighbor, Boulder. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Longmont, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Longmont renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

