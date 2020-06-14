Apartment List
/
CO
/
longmont
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Longmont, CO

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
18 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,442
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
29 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
5 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,343
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane, Longmont, CO
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3141 sqft
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane Available 08/01/20 West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek - West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek, a great community with neighborhood pool, park, plenty of green space and

1 of 20

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
1232 Whitehall Drive
1232 Whitehall Dr, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
Fully Furnished Pet Friendly Executive Home for Rent in Longmont with Flexible Leases! - Fully furnished executive home located on Ute Creek Golf Course!! Newer home!! Was former "model" house.
Results within 5 miles of Longmont

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202
7483 Singing Hills Drive, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1000 sqft
Fully furnished, all-inclusive, condo with flexible lease terms in Gunbarrel, Colorado! - Fully furnished, stylish, modern condo rental in Country Club Greens.
Results within 10 miles of Longmont
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Noble Park
1 Unit Available
3260 47th Street #108
3260 47th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,250
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3260 47th Street #108 Available 09/02/20 Fully Furnished, Quality All-Inclusive Condo with Flexible Lease Terms in Boulder! - Perfect furnished and all inclusive condo in King's Ridge neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
4678 White Rock Circle #7
4678 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,310
669 sqft
4678 White Rock Circle #7 Available 07/01/20 Nicely updated, fully furnished all-inclusive one bedroom condo with flexible lease terms! - The Hunter Creek condos are located in northeast Boulder, near the Twin Lakes near the Boulder Country Club and

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Transit Village
1 Unit Available
3601 Arapahoe Avenue #427
3601 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, CO
Studio
$2,100
934 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED! Top Floor South West Facing Studio. Best Amenities In Town. READ LISTING! - NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS! NO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS! FURNISHED! WATCH VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lgwLBrgBW0&feature=emb_logo AVAILABLE JUNE 7 2020.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6451 Ace Court
6451 Ace, Boulder County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
3889 sqft
6451 Ace Court Available 08/01/20 Lovely Lake Valley Golf Course Home for Lease in Niwot! - Bright and sunny home on the 4th hole of the Lake Valley golf course overlooking a private lake. Gorgeous views.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
1 Unit Available
3100 Eastwood Court - 1
3100 Eastwood Court, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2400 sqft
You'll love this huge (2,400 square feet of finished space), sunny and airy, town home. It been recently updated and is in convenient North Central Boulder.

June 2020 Longmont Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Longmont Rent Report. Longmont rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Longmont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Longmont Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Longmont Rent Report. Longmont rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Longmont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Longmont rent trends were flat over the past month

Longmont rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Longmont stand at $1,056 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. Longmont's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Colorado

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Longmont over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Colorado for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest cities in Colorado that we have data for, Denver and Fort Collins, where two-bedrooms go for $1,351 and $1,181, are the two other major cities in the state besides Longmont to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4% and -0.1%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Longmont rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Longmont, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Longmont is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Longmont's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Longmont.
    • While rents in Longmont fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Longmont than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Longmont.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Longmont 1 BedroomsLongmont 2 BedroomsLongmont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongmont 3 BedroomsLongmont Apartments with BalconyLongmont Apartments with Garage
    Longmont Apartments with GymLongmont Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLongmont Apartments with ParkingLongmont Apartments with PoolLongmont Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Longmont Dog Friendly ApartmentsLongmont Furnished ApartmentsLongmont Luxury PlacesLongmont Pet Friendly PlacesLongmont Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
    Centennial, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
    Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
    Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
    Arapahoe Community College