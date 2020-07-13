Victoria Inn

Lease Length: 1-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 (up to 2 pets)
fee: $200 (1 pet), $300 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month (1 pet); $45/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; Weight limit: 60 lbs per pet
Parking Details: Carport: one assigned space per apartment. Other, assigned. Carport and Off site/street Parking. 1 carport per apartment at no additional fee. (Covered parking for most cars).
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.