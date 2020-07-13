Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included fireplace furnished in unit laundry dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly bbq/grill carport cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking guest suite hot tub online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Turn-of-the-century charm in a prime location with convenient access to Boulder, I-25, and major shopping centers. Victoria Inn and Apartments offers beautiful one and two bedroom apartments and furnished executive suites complete with stackable washers/dryers, outdoor swimming pool, woodburning fireplaces and covered parking. Whether you're on temporary assignment or looking for a permanent home, Victoria Inn has accommodations to fit your every need.