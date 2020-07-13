All apartments in Longmont
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:26 PM

Victoria Inn

Open Now until 6pm
2400 W 17th Ave · (657) 233-9151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO 80503

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D104 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,416

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit A103 · Avail. now

$1,548

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit D307 · Avail. now

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit E305 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 777 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Victoria Inn.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Turn-of-the-century charm in a prime location with convenient access to Boulder, I-25, and major shopping centers. Victoria Inn and Apartments offers beautiful one and two bedroom apartments and furnished executive suites complete with stackable washers/dryers, outdoor swimming pool, woodburning fireplaces and covered parking. Whether you're on temporary assignment or looking for a permanent home, Victoria Inn has accommodations to fit your every need.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 (up to 2 pets)
fee: $200 (1 pet), $300 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month (1 pet); $45/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; Weight limit: 60 lbs per pet
Parking Details: Carport: one assigned space per apartment. Other, assigned. Carport and Off site/street Parking. 1 carport per apartment at no additional fee. (Covered parking for most cars).
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Victoria Inn have any available units?
Victoria Inn has 4 units available starting at $1,416 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does Victoria Inn have?
Some of Victoria Inn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Victoria Inn currently offering any rent specials?
Victoria Inn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Victoria Inn pet-friendly?
Yes, Victoria Inn is pet friendly.
Does Victoria Inn offer parking?
Yes, Victoria Inn offers parking.
Does Victoria Inn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Victoria Inn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Victoria Inn have a pool?
Yes, Victoria Inn has a pool.
Does Victoria Inn have accessible units?
No, Victoria Inn does not have accessible units.
Does Victoria Inn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Victoria Inn has units with dishwashers.
