Apartment List
/
CO
/
longmont
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

139 Apartments for rent in Longmont, CO with garage

Longmont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
18 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,442
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,381
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
87 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,218
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1107 sqft
You can do a lot of living at Copper Peak! And the affordable rents are just the beginning. Copper Peak Apartments will amaze you with their style, modern design features, and wonderful open room concept.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,344
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
29 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
14 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
5 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,343
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,337
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
18 Units Available
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
970 sqft
Ute Creek Apartment’s unbeatable location in the beautiful residential neighborhood of Northeast Longmont provides convenient access to I-25 and other major highways. You’ll feel relaxed and at home with our spacious and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
160 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,430
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,533
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
612 W Grange Ct
612 W Grange Ct, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2130 sqft
*** Home is fairly new, It is close to Hygiene, CO and is about a block East from the corner of 75th and Nelson. Directions can also be found through Google Maps. *** Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
452 Homestead Parkway
452 Homestead Parkway, Longmont, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2412 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1709237.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1712 Roma Court
1712 Roma Court, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
4854 sqft
Beautiful Executive Home in SouthWest Longmont - 4 bedroom/3.5 bath No housing or vouchers No Pets Allowed (RLNE5662085)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1123 Emery Street #3
1123 Emery Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1750 sqft
Large Living Rooms in Both the Upstairs and Downstairs in this Longmont House for Rent - New paint in upstairs and kitchen cabinets. New carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Large living rooms in both upstairs and down stairs.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
300 Crestridge Lane
300 Crestridge Lane, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1525 sqft
GREAT 3 BED/1.75 BATH HOME THAT BACKS TO SUNSET GOLF COURSE AVAILABLE: May 15th - You don't want to miss this great ranch-style home that backs to the 3rd hole/4th tee of Sunset Golf Course! Walking distance to Golden Ponds and the bike path.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
775 Thornwood Circle
775 Thornwood Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1750 sqft
775 Thornwood Circle Available 07/01/20 Three Bedroom Home For Rent in Longmont's Meadow View - Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Meadow View neighborhood. Great mountain views, fireplace, and close to trails. you must check out this property.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane, Longmont, CO
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3141 sqft
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane Available 08/01/20 West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek - West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek, a great community with neighborhood pool, park, plenty of green space and

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1706 3rd Avenue
1706 3rd Avenue, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1788 sqft
1706 3rd Avenue Available 07/06/20 Sunny + Bright Near Sunset Park in Old Town Longmont! - You will love this location and this house! Hardwood floors throughout, lots of light, and plenty of space! This home has character and amenities, including a

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1420 Whitehall Dr. #D
1420 Whitehall Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1234 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath, Townhouse, 1420 Whitehall Dr #D, Longmont - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Townhouse, 1420 Whitehall Dr #D, Longmont Watch Youtube Video Tour Here: https://youtu.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3468 Larkspur
3468 Larkspur Drive, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2326 sqft
3468 Larkspur Available 07/01/20 Super Updated/Upgraded, Well-Maintained Home in the highly desirable Clover Creek neighborhood! - This gem has been lovingly cared for top to bottom! Brand new Marble Gas Fireplace, Open Peninsula/Bar Kitchen, Fully

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91
1419 Red Mountain Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1166 sqft
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 Available 07/12/20 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 story townhome. 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91, Longmont. - 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1164 Trout Creek Circle
1164 Trout Creek Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1881 sqft
1164 Trout Creek Circle Available 06/15/20 - 3 bed/2.5 bath No Pets Allowed (RLNE5638485)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2153 Tulip St
2153 Tulip Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1280 sqft
2153 Tulip St Available 07/07/20 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath, house. 2153 Tulip St. Longmont - 3 bedroom home, 1.
City Guide for Longmont, CO

"Longmont is like the midwest of Boulder CountyIt still feels like a small town; there are parades; there is a strong sense of civic pride; and people are connected." (--Ann Noonan)

Longmont is a great little city in Colorado, and a vibrant place to live. Those who call this place home enjoy the small town feel, outstanding community resources and the close proximity to outdoor fun. Longmont shares much of the groovy vibe of its nearest neighbor, Boulder. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Longmont, CO

Longmont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Longmont 1 BedroomsLongmont 2 BedroomsLongmont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongmont 3 BedroomsLongmont Apartments with BalconyLongmont Apartments with Garage
Longmont Apartments with GymLongmont Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLongmont Apartments with ParkingLongmont Apartments with PoolLongmont Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Longmont Dog Friendly ApartmentsLongmont Furnished ApartmentsLongmont Luxury PlacesLongmont Pet Friendly PlacesLongmont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College