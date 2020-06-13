158 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Longmont, CO
"Longmont is like the midwest of Boulder CountyIt still feels like a small town; there are parades; there is a strong sense of civic pride; and people are connected." (--Ann Noonan)
Longmont is a great little city in Colorado, and a vibrant place to live. Those who call this place home enjoy the small town feel, outstanding community resources and the close proximity to outdoor fun. Longmont shares much of the groovy vibe of its nearest neighbor, Boulder. See more
Finding an apartment in Longmont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.