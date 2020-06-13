Apartment List
/
CO
/
longmont
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

158 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Longmont, CO

Finding an apartment in Longmont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,165
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
924 sqft
Recently renovated community near Highway 66. Updates include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property offers a playground, lobby area, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and a fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
725 sqft
Hardwood floors, two-tone paint and wooden slat blinds. Ample storage in every floor plan. Grassy courtyards with walking paths shaded by mature trees. Blocks from 287/Main Street.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,442
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,381
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
87 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,218
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1107 sqft
You can do a lot of living at Copper Peak! And the affordable rents are just the beginning. Copper Peak Apartments will amaze you with their style, modern design features, and wonderful open room concept.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,344
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
29 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
14 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
6 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
24 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,337
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
18 Units Available
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
970 sqft
Ute Creek Apartment’s unbeatable location in the beautiful residential neighborhood of Northeast Longmont provides convenient access to I-25 and other major highways. You’ll feel relaxed and at home with our spacious and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
160 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,430
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,533
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
5 Units Available
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1806 Lincoln Dr
1806 Lincoln Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
2BR, 1.5 bath Duplex with Carport for Rent in Longmont, 1806 Lincoln - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex with loft and carport n Longmont Property Manager hired to find a tenant - YOU! Owner next door will manage after move-in.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane, Longmont, CO
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3141 sqft
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane Available 08/01/20 West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek - West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek, a great community with neighborhood pool, park, plenty of green space and

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
804 Summer Hawk Drive
804 Summer Hawk Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Located near Hwy 119 North of new Medical Facility and near by Walmart shopping center More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/longmont-co?lid=12972160 (RLNE5471538)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1706 3rd Avenue
1706 3rd Avenue, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1788 sqft
1706 3rd Avenue Available 07/06/20 Sunny + Bright Near Sunset Park in Old Town Longmont! - You will love this location and this house! Hardwood floors throughout, lots of light, and plenty of space! This home has character and amenities, including a

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
464 Main Street #A
464 Main St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,700
830 sqft
Loft apartment in the heart of Downtown Longmont in a newly remodeled commercial building. - Just steps from great breweries, great restaurants and great shopping new in 2017, second story, loft style one bedroom apartment.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1023 Tulip Street
1023 Tulip Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1725 sqft
1023 Tulip Street Available 07/01/20 CENTRALLY LOCATED 3 BED/1.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1617 Harlequin Dr
1617 Harlequin Drive, Longmont, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
4460 sqft
5 BR, 5.5 bath, 3 car garage, 4460 SF house, 1617 Harlequin Dr - 5 BR, 5.5 bath, 3 car garage, 4460 SF house, 1617 Harlequin Dr, Longmont See YouTube Video Tour here: https://youtu.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3900 Glenneyre Drive
3900 Glenneyre Drive, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
7700 sqft
Stunning custom home available in Longmont in Somerset Meadows. Fresh and tasteful. - BEAUTIFUL SOMERSET MEADOWS. Fresh elegance; beautifully and tastefully renovated to retain the classic and add a light, bright, fresh look.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
939 Rose Street
939 Rose Street, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1976 sqft
939 Rose Street Available 07/01/20 SUPER CUTE 4 BED/2 BATH HOME IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - Don't miss this brick home on a quiet street with beautiful landscaping to include large shade trees, mature landscaping, fenced yard with alley
City Guide for Longmont, CO

"Longmont is like the midwest of Boulder CountyIt still feels like a small town; there are parades; there is a strong sense of civic pride; and people are connected." (--Ann Noonan)

Longmont is a great little city in Colorado, and a vibrant place to live. Those who call this place home enjoy the small town feel, outstanding community resources and the close proximity to outdoor fun. Longmont shares much of the groovy vibe of its nearest neighbor, Boulder. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Longmont, CO

Finding an apartment in Longmont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Longmont 1 BedroomsLongmont 2 BedroomsLongmont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongmont 3 BedroomsLongmont Apartments with BalconyLongmont Apartments with Garage
Longmont Apartments with GymLongmont Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLongmont Apartments with ParkingLongmont Apartments with PoolLongmont Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Longmont Dog Friendly ApartmentsLongmont Furnished ApartmentsLongmont Luxury PlacesLongmont Pet Friendly PlacesLongmont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College