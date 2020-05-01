9547 W Alameda Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Spacious Townhouse Near Lakewood Park - Property Id: 158588



Available for immediate occupancy is this 3BR/2BA/1392SF townhouse In West Lakewood on West Alameda near South Kipling. Features include window air conditioners, washing machine, dryer, deck and plenty of street parking. There are two bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, one bedroom and bathroom in the walkout lower level plus laundry room with washer/dryer while the main floor has the kitchen and spacious living room. Great location adjacent to an open field, close to Lakewood and Addenbrooke Parks, Colorado Christian University, the Federal Center, public transportation, shopping, restaurants and entertainment with easy access to the city, Belmar and I70. Tenant pays electric plus $50 per month in addition to the rent for water and gas, trash removal is included. Refundable security deposit is $2850.00.

