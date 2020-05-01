All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 9547 W Alameda Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
9547 W Alameda Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

9547 W Alameda Ave

9547 West Alameda Avenue · (720) 623-7812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9547 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80226
Creighton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious Townhouse Near Lakewood Park - Property Id: 158588

Available for immediate occupancy is this 3BR/2BA/1392SF townhouse In West Lakewood on West Alameda near South Kipling. Features include window air conditioners, washing machine, dryer, deck and plenty of street parking. There are two bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, one bedroom and bathroom in the walkout lower level plus laundry room with washer/dryer while the main floor has the kitchen and spacious living room. Great location adjacent to an open field, close to Lakewood and Addenbrooke Parks, Colorado Christian University, the Federal Center, public transportation, shopping, restaurants and entertainment with easy access to the city, Belmar and I70. Tenant pays electric plus $50 per month in addition to the rent for water and gas, trash removal is included. Refundable security deposit is $2850.00.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158588
Property Id 158588

(RLNE5827493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9547 W Alameda Ave have any available units?
9547 W Alameda Ave has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9547 W Alameda Ave have?
Some of 9547 W Alameda Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9547 W Alameda Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9547 W Alameda Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9547 W Alameda Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9547 W Alameda Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9547 W Alameda Ave offer parking?
No, 9547 W Alameda Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9547 W Alameda Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9547 W Alameda Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9547 W Alameda Ave have a pool?
No, 9547 W Alameda Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9547 W Alameda Ave have accessible units?
No, 9547 W Alameda Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9547 W Alameda Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9547 W Alameda Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9547 W Alameda Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9547 W Alameda Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9547 W Alameda Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

SAULSBURY MANOR
7095 West 13th Avenue
Lakewood, CO 80214
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St
Lakewood, CO 80228
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Union West
35 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct
Lakewood, CO 80401

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity