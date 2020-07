Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments dog grooming area e-payments game room key fob access online portal package receiving shuffle board

Nestled in the heart of Lakewood, 1600 Hoyt is a New State-of-the-Art Apartment Home that offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Lakewood views or a night out on the town, 1600 Hoyt gives you the neighborhood you’re looking for at the price you want.



We offer pet-friendly, Studio, 1, & 2 bedroom floor plans just minutes from Lakewood's finest shopping and dining. We are located five blocks from the Garrison Light Rail Station, and near the West Colfax Corridor giving excellent access to jobs, recreation and much more!