Amenities
Exiting the RTD’s Lamar Street W Line stop, you’re just 150 steps from home at West Line Flats. From this brand-new, urban community, you can take in the commanding city and mountain views while relaxing in the rooftop hot tub, and then come home to a studio, one or two bedroom apartment with striking features, including wood-style flooring and granite counters. This pet-friendly community also provides access to a twenty-four-hour fitness center, 1.8-acre dog park and a luxurious clubhouse with Wi-Fi and social spaces.