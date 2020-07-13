All apartments in Lakewood
Lakewood, CO
West Line Flats
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

West Line Flats

6500 W 13th Ave · (321) 241-2218
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Free 2020 RTD pass with your new lease!
Location

6500 W 13th Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 127 · Avail. now

$1,278

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,401

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 508 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,416

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Line Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
yoga
parking
bbq/grill
online portal
pool table
Exiting the RTD’s Lamar Street W Line stop, you’re just 150 steps from home at West Line Flats. From this brand-new, urban community, you can take in the commanding city and mountain views while relaxing in the rooftop hot tub, and then come home to a studio, one or two bedroom apartment with striking features, including wood-style flooring and granite counters. This pet-friendly community also provides access to a twenty-four-hour fitness center, 1.8-acre dog park and a luxurious clubhouse with Wi-Fi and social spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot, assigned, premium parking: $50/month.
Storage Details: $45-$70/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Line Flats have any available units?
West Line Flats has 3 units available starting at $1,278 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does West Line Flats have?
Some of West Line Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Line Flats currently offering any rent specials?
West Line Flats is offering the following rent specials: Free 2020 RTD pass with your new lease!
Is West Line Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, West Line Flats is pet friendly.
Does West Line Flats offer parking?
Yes, West Line Flats offers parking.
Does West Line Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West Line Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West Line Flats have a pool?
No, West Line Flats does not have a pool.
Does West Line Flats have accessible units?
No, West Line Flats does not have accessible units.
Does West Line Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Line Flats has units with dishwashers.
Does West Line Flats have units with air conditioning?
No, West Line Flats does not have units with air conditioning.
