Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym bike storage hot tub internet access yoga parking bbq/grill online portal pool table

Exiting the RTD’s Lamar Street W Line stop, you’re just 150 steps from home at West Line Flats. From this brand-new, urban community, you can take in the commanding city and mountain views while relaxing in the rooftop hot tub, and then come home to a studio, one or two bedroom apartment with striking features, including wood-style flooring and granite counters. This pet-friendly community also provides access to a twenty-four-hour fitness center, 1.8-acre dog park and a luxurious clubhouse with Wi-Fi and social spaces.