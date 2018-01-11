All apartments in Englewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3816 S Lincoln Street

3816 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

3816 South Lincoln Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2BD, 1BA Home in Englewood with Private Backyard and Garage, Near Multiple Shopping and Dining Locations - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,800
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOM 1 (full)
PARKING 1-car garage, plus additional street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to 2 dogs are negotiable
*There is a $50 monthly water fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4605194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

