3816 S Lincoln Street

Amenities
Charming 2BD, 1BA Home in Englewood with Private Backyard and Garage, Near Multiple Shopping and Dining Locations - THE BASICS
RENT: $1,800
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOM 1 (full)
PARKING 1-car garage, plus additional street parking
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Up to 2 dogs are negotiable
*There is a $50 monthly water fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
(RLNE4605194)