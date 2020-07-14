Greenwood Point

Lease Length: 3-15 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $22 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $300, 2 Beds: $350 or Zero Deposit Waiver: $29/month
Move-in Fees: $180 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, maximum combined weight of 100lbs
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot w/Guest Parking, Detached Garage: $108/month. Garage lot. Please contact our leasing office for more information on availability and our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.