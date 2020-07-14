All apartments in Englewood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:34 AM

Greenwood Point

5312 S Broadway Cir · (720) 580-6930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO 80113

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13307 · Avail. now

$1,233

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 01206 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,238

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 09207 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06101 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,617

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 08208 · Avail. now

$1,622

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 01201 · Avail. Nov 4

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1070 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenwood Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Modern interiors with sleek designs await you at Greenwood Point Apartments. Our newly remodeled interiors offer large living spaces and unique floor plans. Enjoy stainless steel appliances nestled in a gourmet kitchen with plentiful counter space. We also offer vaulted ceilings and wood-style flooring options. Neighborhood friendly and location-centric best describes our community. Only a few minutes from Historic Downtown Littleton, Downtown Denver and the Denver Tech Center. Everywhere you want to be in just a few minutes. Community amenities include a resident clubhouse, Internet lounge, playground, newly renovated fitness center, sparkling pool with spa, and multiple barbecues & picnic areas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $22 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $300, 2 Beds: $350 or Zero Deposit Waiver: $29/month
Move-in Fees: $180 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, maximum combined weight of 100lbs
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot w/Guest Parking, Detached Garage: $108/month. Garage lot. Please contact our leasing office for more information on availability and our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenwood Point have any available units?
Greenwood Point has 28 units available starting at $1,233 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does Greenwood Point have?
Some of Greenwood Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenwood Point currently offering any rent specials?
Greenwood Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenwood Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenwood Point is pet friendly.
Does Greenwood Point offer parking?
Yes, Greenwood Point offers parking.
Does Greenwood Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greenwood Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenwood Point have a pool?
Yes, Greenwood Point has a pool.
Does Greenwood Point have accessible units?
No, Greenwood Point does not have accessible units.
Does Greenwood Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenwood Point has units with dishwashers.
