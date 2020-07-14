Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub internet access cats allowed

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Modern interiors with sleek designs await you at Greenwood Point Apartments. Our newly remodeled interiors offer large living spaces and unique floor plans. Enjoy stainless steel appliances nestled in a gourmet kitchen with plentiful counter space. We also offer vaulted ceilings and wood-style flooring options. Neighborhood friendly and location-centric best describes our community. Only a few minutes from Historic Downtown Littleton, Downtown Denver and the Denver Tech Center. Everywhere you want to be in just a few minutes. Community amenities include a resident clubhouse, Internet lounge, playground, newly renovated fitness center, sparkling pool with spa, and multiple barbecues & picnic areas.