Englewood, CO
The Girard at Cherry Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:19 AM

The Girard at Cherry Hills

1801 E Girard Pl · (813) 370-1065
Location

1801 E Girard Pl, Englewood, CO 80113

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-134 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 10-172 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 2-119 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Girard at Cherry Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
granite counters
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
24hr gym
24hr laundry
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cats allowed
cc payments
clubhouse
dogs allowed
e-payments
on-site laundry
online portal
parking
pet friendly
playground
pool
pool table
accessible
tennis court
The Girard at Cherry Hills is Englewood, Colorado's most prestigious apartment community and offers comfortable living in the Denver Metro Area. We are close to the DTC, Inverness, Cherry Creek and Downtown Denver. Surround yourself with pristine beauty, yet be near the Broadway redevelopment area and the 285 corridor, nearby shopping, excellent restaurants and local culture. The Girard at Cherry Hills was designed with YOU in mind...featuring a clubhouse with pool table available for resident use, a state of the art fitness center, tennis courts, children's play area and community picnic area with BBQ grills. Each apartment home provides you with a generous floor plan, a bright kitchen complete with dishwasher, pantry and refrigerator, balcony or patio and extra storage. Select units offer skylights, vaulted ceilings, mirrored closet doors and spectacular views. We are also pet friendly, please call for details. The Girard at Cherry Hills...Absolutely the best in town!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $27 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$600 (based on approved credit)
Move-in Fees: $152 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
restrictions: Akita, Bull Mastiff, Bull Terrier, Chow-Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, German Shepherd, Pit Bull (American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Catahoula, and purebreds or mixes with these breeds are not permitted under any circumstances.
Parking Details: Open lot: $8 Reserved carport: $30/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Girard at Cherry Hills have any available units?
The Girard at Cherry Hills has 14 units available starting at $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does The Girard at Cherry Hills have?
Some of The Girard at Cherry Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Girard at Cherry Hills currently offering any rent specials?
The Girard at Cherry Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Girard at Cherry Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, The Girard at Cherry Hills is pet friendly.
Does The Girard at Cherry Hills offer parking?
Yes, The Girard at Cherry Hills offers parking.
Does The Girard at Cherry Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Girard at Cherry Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Girard at Cherry Hills have a pool?
Yes, The Girard at Cherry Hills has a pool.
Does The Girard at Cherry Hills have accessible units?
Yes, The Girard at Cherry Hills has accessible units.
Does The Girard at Cherry Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Girard at Cherry Hills has units with dishwashers.
