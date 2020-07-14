Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities granite counters air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel extra storage oven Property Amenities 24hr gym 24hr laundry basketball court bbq/grill business center carport cats allowed cc payments clubhouse dogs allowed e-payments on-site laundry online portal parking pet friendly playground pool pool table accessible tennis court

The Girard at Cherry Hills is Englewood, Colorado's most prestigious apartment community and offers comfortable living in the Denver Metro Area. We are close to the DTC, Inverness, Cherry Creek and Downtown Denver. Surround yourself with pristine beauty, yet be near the Broadway redevelopment area and the 285 corridor, nearby shopping, excellent restaurants and local culture. The Girard at Cherry Hills was designed with YOU in mind...featuring a clubhouse with pool table available for resident use, a state of the art fitness center, tennis courts, children's play area and community picnic area with BBQ grills. Each apartment home provides you with a generous floor plan, a bright kitchen complete with dishwasher, pantry and refrigerator, balcony or patio and extra storage. Select units offer skylights, vaulted ceilings, mirrored closet doors and spectacular views. We are also pet friendly, please call for details. The Girard at Cherry Hills...Absolutely the best in town!