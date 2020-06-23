All apartments in Denver
LP1 Research - #787

1742 Champa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1742 Champa Street, Denver, CO 80299
Downtown Denver

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b96a58b0a2 ---- Back in the 1930s, Buerger Brothers was the western region&rsquo;s premier barber and beauty shop supply company. Face creams, barbershop poles, perfumes, hair dryers &hellip; you name it, they sold it. And now, the beautiful Art Deco building they built to house their wares is home to 31 different loft apartments, featuring high ceilings, plate-glass windows, exposed beams, and hardwood or concrete floors. Modern kitchens and walk-in closets highlight each historic loft, and the crowning glory just might be the rooftop deck with superb views of downtown Denver, which by the way, is just outside your front door. Note: Prices with asterisks (**) are income-restricted rates. Please contact us to see if you qualify. Downtown Denver is home to a host of amazing restaurants, drinking establishments, coffee shops, galleries, shopping and transportation opportunities. You&rsquo;re in the middle of it all, with easy access to the Theatre District, 16th Street Mall, the Convention Center, and the Rino Art District. Denver&rsquo;s refurbished Union Station offers light rail access to the airport, as well as fine dining and drinking establishments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #787 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #787 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #787 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #787's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #787 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #787 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #787 pet-friendly?
No, LP1 Research - #787 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does LP1 Research - #787 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #787 does offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #787 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #787 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #787 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #787 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #787 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #787 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #787 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #787 does not have units with dishwashers.
