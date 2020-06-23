LP1 Research - #787

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets coffee bar air conditioning media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage media room

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b96a58b0a2 ---- Back in the 1930s, Buerger Brothers was the western region’s premier barber and beauty shop supply company. Face creams, barbershop poles, perfumes, hair dryers … you name it, they sold it. And now, the beautiful Art Deco building they built to house their wares is home to 31 different loft apartments, featuring high ceilings, plate-glass windows, exposed beams, and hardwood or concrete floors. Modern kitchens and walk-in closets highlight each historic loft, and the crowning glory just might be the rooftop deck with superb views of downtown Denver, which by the way, is just outside your front door. Note: Prices with asterisks (**) are income-restricted rates. Please contact us to see if you qualify. Downtown Denver is home to a host of amazing restaurants, drinking establishments, coffee shops, galleries, shopping and transportation opportunities. You’re in the middle of it all, with easy access to the Theatre District, 16th Street Mall, the Convention Center, and the Rino Art District. Denver’s refurbished Union Station offers light rail access to the airport, as well as fine dining and drinking establishments.