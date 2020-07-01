995 Speer Blvd 1J

Amenities
Unit 1J Available 05/16/20 Spacious One Bedroom: Great Kitchen, on Speer - Property Id: 248089
Next to thriving local parks and the Sante Fe art scene! Perfect housing opportunity for urban professionals, near shopping, nightlife, and public transit outside of Central downtown, near Capitol Hill.
APARTMENT INTERIORS: (*select units)
Floor-to-Ceiling Windows* + Hardwood Flooring
Quartz / Granite Countertops + Glass Mosaic Tile Undermount Sinks, Stainless Steel Appliances
Under-Cabinet Lighting +Built-In Pantries & Wine Racks
Soaking Tubs + Built-In Desks & Shelving, Linen Cabinets, Electronic Entry + Full-Size, Washers & Dryers
Private Terraces* + Walk-In Closets & Built-In Shoe Shelving, USB Charging Ports throughout
COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
Infinity Edge Pool + Fire Pit, Cabanas & Grilling
Fitness Center + Bicycle Storage
Conference Room with TV and Teleconferencing
24/7 Concierge w/ Coffee Bar + Package lockers
Electric Vehicle Charging + Virtual Golf Simulator
Pet-Friendly w/ Dog Grooming Room
Garage Parking w/ Controlled Access + Freight Elevator
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248089
Property Id 248089
(RLNE5656482)