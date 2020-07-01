All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 995 Speer Blvd 1J.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
995 Speer Blvd 1J
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

995 Speer Blvd 1J

995 Speer Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

995 Speer Boulevard, Denver, CO 80204
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
coffee bar
24hr concierge
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
Unit 1J Available 05/16/20 Spacious One Bedroom: Great Kitchen, on Speer - Property Id: 248089

Next to thriving local parks and the Sante Fe art scene! Perfect housing opportunity for urban professionals, near shopping, nightlife, and public transit outside of Central downtown, near Capitol Hill.

APARTMENT INTERIORS: (*select units)
Floor-to-Ceiling Windows* + Hardwood Flooring
Quartz / Granite Countertops + Glass Mosaic Tile Undermount Sinks, Stainless Steel Appliances
Under-Cabinet Lighting +Built-In Pantries & Wine Racks
Soaking Tubs + Built-In Desks & Shelving, Linen Cabinets, Electronic Entry + Full-Size, Washers & Dryers
Private Terraces* + Walk-In Closets & Built-In Shoe Shelving, USB Charging Ports throughout

COMMUNITY AMENITIES:

Infinity Edge Pool + Fire Pit, Cabanas & Grilling
Fitness Center + Bicycle Storage
Conference Room with TV and Teleconferencing
24/7 Concierge w/ Coffee Bar + Package lockers
Electric Vehicle Charging + Virtual Golf Simulator
Pet-Friendly w/ Dog Grooming Room
Garage Parking w/ Controlled Access + Freight Elevator
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248089
Property Id 248089

(RLNE5656482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 995 Speer Blvd 1J have any available units?
995 Speer Blvd 1J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 995 Speer Blvd 1J have?
Some of 995 Speer Blvd 1J's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 995 Speer Blvd 1J currently offering any rent specials?
995 Speer Blvd 1J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 Speer Blvd 1J pet-friendly?
Yes, 995 Speer Blvd 1J is pet friendly.
Does 995 Speer Blvd 1J offer parking?
Yes, 995 Speer Blvd 1J offers parking.
Does 995 Speer Blvd 1J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 995 Speer Blvd 1J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 Speer Blvd 1J have a pool?
Yes, 995 Speer Blvd 1J has a pool.
Does 995 Speer Blvd 1J have accessible units?
No, 995 Speer Blvd 1J does not have accessible units.
Does 995 Speer Blvd 1J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 995 Speer Blvd 1J has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80246
Arapahoe Club
2800 S Syracuse Way
Denver, CO 80231
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University