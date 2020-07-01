995 Speer Blvd 1J

Amenities

Unit 1J Available 05/16/20 Spacious One Bedroom: Great Kitchen, on Speer - Property Id: 248089



Next to thriving local parks and the Sante Fe art scene! Perfect housing opportunity for urban professionals, near shopping, nightlife, and public transit outside of Central downtown, near Capitol Hill.



APARTMENT INTERIORS: (*select units)

Floor-to-Ceiling Windows* + Hardwood Flooring

Quartz / Granite Countertops + Glass Mosaic Tile Undermount Sinks, Stainless Steel Appliances

Under-Cabinet Lighting +Built-In Pantries & Wine Racks

Soaking Tubs + Built-In Desks & Shelving, Linen Cabinets, Electronic Entry + Full-Size, Washers & Dryers

Private Terraces* + Walk-In Closets & Built-In Shoe Shelving, USB Charging Ports throughout



COMMUNITY AMENITIES:



Infinity Edge Pool + Fire Pit, Cabanas & Grilling

Fitness Center + Bicycle Storage

Conference Room with TV and Teleconferencing

24/7 Concierge w/ Coffee Bar + Package lockers

Electric Vehicle Charging + Virtual Golf Simulator

Pet-Friendly w/ Dog Grooming Room

Garage Parking w/ Controlled Access + Freight Elevator

