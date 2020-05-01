9791 th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room

1 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo at the Spire Condominiums

39th Floor - 900 Square Feet

Separate Den with Office

Queen Bed

60" Flat Screen TV in Living Room

55" Flat Screen TV in the Bedroom

2 HD DVRs with Choice Digital Bulk Channels and Showtime ($80 value/mo)

State of the Art Lighting system.

10 Ceiling

Floor-to-Ceiling Glass

Balcony

Slab Granite Countertops

Stainless Steel Hi-End Appliances

European-Style Cabinetry

Ultra-High-Speed Structured Wiring

Concrete Ceilings

Full Size Washer/Dryer

1 Assigned Parking Space on 3rd Floor

Social Club

Fitness Center

Pool/Hot tubs

Media/Screening Rooms

Business Center

24-Hour Concierge

Full Time Doorman

The Spires 34-42 Floor Units also come with exclusive access to the private 42nd SkyClub Lounge. The SkyClub Lounge is a breathtaking retreat above the city, complete with billiards and gaming tables, an entertaining kitchen, lounge seating, multimedia and WiFi services and an outdoor terrace.

There is First Floor Retail Revolution Cleaners, Connect by Hertz, Snarfs Sandwiches, and Ninety Plus Coffee, Virtual Art Gallery

Spire is One of the Tallest Residential Buildings in the Western United States Directly Across the Street From the Denver Convention Center, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and a Few Blocks from Larimer Square, Lower Downtown, the Pepsi Center, the Cherry Creek Bike Path, and the 16th Street Mall

2-Level Amenity Area Has a State-of-the-Art Health Club Facility, Media Room, Pool-Side Club Room/Bar, Billiards Room, and Landscaped Outdoor Terrace with Grilling Areas, Fire Pit, Outdoor Pools, Hot Tubs and Wireless Internet.