970 Albion St 917

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar fire pit gym pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill hot tub yoga

Spacious One Bedroom w/ Balcony in Cherry Creek - Property Id: 238256



Don't sleep on this amazing deal to experience a NEW BUILD high-class, premier apartment community!



Perfect one bedroom luxury starter apartment, close to public transit hubs, quaint tea / coffee shops, and walking distance to Rose Medical center in Hale!



This property was a modern 2018 rebuild on the former campus of the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, where scientist Theodore Puck was a pioneer of genetics. With all the amenities you could possibly dream of, Theo is another life-changing discovery!



Community Features:

+Rooftop Club 9 lounge w/ bar, entertainment kitchen,

+Billiards & poker room + yoga & fitness center.

+Poolside lounge w/ shuffle board, ping pong, big screen TV, fireplace and entertaining kitchen.

+ Hot tub, cabana, grills, crackling fire pit

+Temperature controlled package lockers, storage, & outdoor gear repair room.

Property Id 238256



