Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

970 Albion St 917

970 Albion Street · No Longer Available
Location

970 Albion Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
yoga
Spacious One Bedroom w/ Balcony in Cherry Creek - Property Id: 238256

Don't sleep on this amazing deal to experience a NEW BUILD high-class, premier apartment community!

Perfect one bedroom luxury starter apartment, close to public transit hubs, quaint tea / coffee shops, and walking distance to Rose Medical center in Hale!

This property was a modern 2018 rebuild on the former campus of the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, where scientist Theodore Puck was a pioneer of genetics. With all the amenities you could possibly dream of, Theo is another life-changing discovery!

Community Features:
+Rooftop Club 9 lounge w/ bar, entertainment kitchen,
+Billiards & poker room + yoga & fitness center.
+Poolside lounge w/ shuffle board, ping pong, big screen TV, fireplace and entertaining kitchen.
+ Hot tub, cabana, grills, crackling fire pit
+Temperature controlled package lockers, storage, & outdoor gear repair room.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238256
Property Id 238256

(RLNE5717839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 Albion St 917 have any available units?
970 Albion St 917 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 970 Albion St 917 have?
Some of 970 Albion St 917's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 Albion St 917 currently offering any rent specials?
970 Albion St 917 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 Albion St 917 pet-friendly?
Yes, 970 Albion St 917 is pet friendly.
Does 970 Albion St 917 offer parking?
No, 970 Albion St 917 does not offer parking.
Does 970 Albion St 917 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 970 Albion St 917 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 Albion St 917 have a pool?
Yes, 970 Albion St 917 has a pool.
Does 970 Albion St 917 have accessible units?
No, 970 Albion St 917 does not have accessible units.
Does 970 Albion St 917 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 970 Albion St 917 has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

