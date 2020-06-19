970 Albion St 917

Amenities
Spacious One Bedroom w/ Balcony in Cherry Creek - Property Id: 238256
Don't sleep on this amazing deal to experience a NEW BUILD high-class, premier apartment community!
Perfect one bedroom luxury starter apartment, close to public transit hubs, quaint tea / coffee shops, and walking distance to Rose Medical center in Hale!
This property was a modern 2018 rebuild on the former campus of the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, where scientist Theodore Puck was a pioneer of genetics. With all the amenities you could possibly dream of, Theo is another life-changing discovery!
Community Features:
+Rooftop Club 9 lounge w/ bar, entertainment kitchen,
+Billiards & poker room + yoga & fitness center.
+Poolside lounge w/ shuffle board, ping pong, big screen TV, fireplace and entertaining kitchen.
+ Hot tub, cabana, grills, crackling fire pit
+Temperature controlled package lockers, storage, & outdoor gear repair room.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238256
Property Id 238256
(RLNE5717839)