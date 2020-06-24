9596 th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room

2 Bedroom/2 Bath Spire Condominium

1083 Square Feet, 21st Floor

Queen Bed in Master

Queen Bed in 2nd Bedroom

Balcony with Mountain Views

Slab Granite Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliances

European-Style Cabinetry

Customized Track Lighting

Ultra-High-Speed Structured Wiring

Concrete Ceilings

Hardwood Floors

Flat Screen TV in Living Room

Flat Screen TV in both Bedrooms

Full Size Washer/Dryer

Walk-In Closets

1 Assigned Parking Space

Social Club / Fitness Center

Pool/Hot tubs

Media/Screening Rooms

Business Center

24-Hour Concierge

Full Time Doorman

There is First Floor Retail coming soon: Revolution Cleaners, Connect by Hertz, Snarfs Sandwiches, and Ninety Plus Coffee

Virtual Art Gallery

Spire is One of the Tallest Residential Buildings in the Western United States

Directly Across the Street From the Denver Convention Center, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and a Few Blocks from Larimer Square, Lower Downtown, the Pepsi Center, the Cherry Creek Bike Path, and the 16th Street Mall

2-Level Amenity Area Has a State-of-the-Art Health Club Facility, Media Room, Pool-Side Club Room/Bar, Billiards Room, and Landscaped Outdoor Terrace with Grilling Areas, Fire Pit, Outdoor Pools, Hot Tubs and Wireless Internet.