Last updated June 11 2019 at 8:44 AM

9596 th St

9596 Forest Street · No Longer Available
Location

9596 Forest Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Spire Condominium
1083 Square Feet, 21st Floor
Queen Bed in Master
Queen Bed in 2nd Bedroom
Balcony with Mountain Views
Slab Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
European-Style Cabinetry
Customized Track Lighting
Ultra-High-Speed Structured Wiring
Concrete Ceilings
Hardwood Floors
Flat Screen TV in Living Room
Flat Screen TV in both Bedrooms
Full Size Washer/Dryer
Walk-In Closets
1 Assigned Parking Space
Social Club / Fitness Center
Pool/Hot tubs
Media/Screening Rooms
Business Center
24-Hour Concierge
Full Time Doorman
There is First Floor Retail coming soon: Revolution Cleaners, Connect by Hertz, Snarfs Sandwiches, and Ninety Plus Coffee
Virtual Art Gallery
Spire is One of the Tallest Residential Buildings in the Western United States
Directly Across the Street From the Denver Convention Center, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and a Few Blocks from Larimer Square, Lower Downtown, the Pepsi Center, the Cherry Creek Bike Path, and the 16th Street Mall
2-Level Amenity Area Has a State-of-the-Art Health Club Facility, Media Room, Pool-Side Club Room/Bar, Billiards Room, and Landscaped Outdoor Terrace with Grilling Areas, Fire Pit, Outdoor Pools, Hot Tubs and Wireless Internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9596 th St have any available units?
9596 th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9596 th St have?
Some of 9596 th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9596 th St currently offering any rent specials?
9596 th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9596 th St pet-friendly?
No, 9596 th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9596 th St offer parking?
Yes, 9596 th St offers parking.
Does 9596 th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9596 th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9596 th St have a pool?
Yes, 9596 th St has a pool.
Does 9596 th St have accessible units?
No, 9596 th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9596 th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9596 th St does not have units with dishwashers.
