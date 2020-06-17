956 Xavier Unit B

Amenities
Private and Pet Friendly Home w/ Storage - This warm, inviting home on Xavier St comes with an open floor plan and a fenced yard. Other features include:
- Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space, opens to living room.
- 2 large bedrooms with generous closet space.
- 1 updated bathroom.
- Storage shed.
- Off-street parking.
- Vinyl hardwood floors in living area, and carpeted bedrooms.
- Private, fenced backyard great for entertaining and outdoor space for a dog.
Call us today to see your new home!!
Additional Leasing info:
*1 year lease required
*Deposit due at lease signing
*Pets Welcome (restrictions & additional fees may apply)
*Tenant pays a flat fee of $80 due at the time of rent to cover Water/Sewer & Trash.
*Tenant pays Gas & Electric separately
*Must be able to pass credit and background check
