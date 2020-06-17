All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

956 Xavier Unit B

956 Xavier St · (303) 770-2409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

956 Xavier St, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 956 Xavier Unit B · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Private and Pet Friendly Home w/ Storage - This warm, inviting home on Xavier St comes with an open floor plan and a fenced yard. Other features include:

- Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space, opens to living room.
- 2 large bedrooms with generous closet space.
- 1 updated bathroom.
- Storage shed.
- Off-street parking.
- Vinyl hardwood floors in living area, and carpeted bedrooms.
- Private, fenced backyard great for entertaining and outdoor space for a dog.

Call us today to see your new home!!

Additional Leasing info:
*1 year lease required
*Deposit due at lease signing
*Pets Welcome (restrictions & additional fees may apply)
*Tenant pays a flat fee of $80 due at the time of rent to cover Water/Sewer & Trash.
*Tenant pays Gas & Electric separately
*Must be able to pass credit and background check

(RLNE5667122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 Xavier Unit B have any available units?
956 Xavier Unit B has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 956 Xavier Unit B have?
Some of 956 Xavier Unit B's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 Xavier Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
956 Xavier Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 Xavier Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 956 Xavier Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 956 Xavier Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 956 Xavier Unit B does offer parking.
Does 956 Xavier Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 956 Xavier Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 Xavier Unit B have a pool?
No, 956 Xavier Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 956 Xavier Unit B have accessible units?
No, 956 Xavier Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 956 Xavier Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 956 Xavier Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
