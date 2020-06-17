956 Xavier Unit B

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Private and Pet Friendly Home w/ Storage - This warm, inviting home on Xavier St comes with an open floor plan and a fenced yard. Other features include:



- Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space, opens to living room.

- 2 large bedrooms with generous closet space.

- 1 updated bathroom.

- Storage shed.

- Off-street parking.

- Vinyl hardwood floors in living area, and carpeted bedrooms.

- Private, fenced backyard great for entertaining and outdoor space for a dog.



Call us today to see your new home!!



Additional Leasing info:

*1 year lease required

*Deposit due at lease signing

*Pets Welcome (restrictions & additional fees may apply)

*Tenant pays a flat fee of $80 due at the time of rent to cover Water/Sewer & Trash.

*Tenant pays Gas & Electric separately

*Must be able to pass credit and background check



