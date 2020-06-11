95 South Bannock Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities community garden on-site laundry parking dogs allowed media room pet friendly

$2950 / 3 BR. or 2br with large office - ,1.5 bath, HOUSE, fully remodeled Huge Windows, Sunny (Baker, West WASH Park Central Denver) (map) BLOCKS TO DENVER HEALTH HOSPITAL.



Fully remodeled 3br, 1.5 bath Home in Historic Baker Neighborhood. Huge floor to ceiling windows, sunny corner lot, 9ft ceilings, Newer appliances-dishwasher, fridge, gas stove. Laundry room with Washer and Dryer.



CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING !



No pets preferred, but will consider small dog depending on situation. No smoking.



Space for 2 Cars behind house --OFF STREET PARKING, PRIVATE.



*** ALL NEW carpet recently. Also ENTIRE interior of house was Freshly re-painted. every room , every ceiling. ******



Blocks to Light Rail and Broadway shops, Mayan Theatre, Restaurants, Pubs and Boutiques. Easy access to I-25 on ramp. SOBO. South Broadway shopping district. PLS SEE LINK BELOW for article on area.



Hardwood entire 1st floor, 3 large bedrooms on second floor.

2 car parking behind house. Large Garden shed --14 feet long, good for bikes, skis, etc.



Great house in great neighborhood, with even better Neighbors.



Across street from Baker Community Garden



--2 occupants rather than 3 preferred; DISCOUNTS may apply ------------- EMAIL(preferred) or Text Paul @ 720-231-2075 ---------------------

Owner may be willing to pay monthly water and sewer bills, with agreement from Tenants to water plants, etc.



In SOBO. Close to Washington Park, West wash park, Cherry Creek bike path, CU - Denver. Not far from LODO.



(RLNE4755878)