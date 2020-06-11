All apartments in Denver
95 South Bannock Street

95 South Bannock Street · No Longer Available
Location

95 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
$2950 / 3 BR. or 2br with large office - ,1.5 bath, HOUSE, fully remodeled Huge Windows, Sunny (Baker, West WASH Park Central Denver) (map) BLOCKS TO DENVER HEALTH HOSPITAL.

Fully remodeled 3br, 1.5 bath Home in Historic Baker Neighborhood. Huge floor to ceiling windows, sunny corner lot, 9ft ceilings, Newer appliances-dishwasher, fridge, gas stove. Laundry room with Washer and Dryer.

CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING !

No pets preferred, but will consider small dog depending on situation. No smoking.

Space for 2 Cars behind house --OFF STREET PARKING, PRIVATE.

*** ALL NEW carpet recently. Also ENTIRE interior of house was Freshly re-painted. every room , every ceiling. ******

Blocks to Light Rail and Broadway shops, Mayan Theatre, Restaurants, Pubs and Boutiques. Easy access to I-25 on ramp. SOBO. South Broadway shopping district. PLS SEE LINK BELOW for article on area.

Hardwood entire 1st floor, 3 large bedrooms on second floor.
2 car parking behind house. Large Garden shed --14 feet long, good for bikes, skis, etc.

Great house in great neighborhood, with even better Neighbors.

Across street from Baker Community Garden

--2 occupants rather than 3 preferred; DISCOUNTS may apply ------------- EMAIL(preferred) or Text Paul @ 720-231-2075 ---------------------
Owner may be willing to pay monthly water and sewer bills, with agreement from Tenants to water plants, etc.

In SOBO. Close to Washington Park, West wash park, Cherry Creek bike path, CU - Denver. Not far from LODO.

(RLNE4755878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

How much should you be paying for rent?

