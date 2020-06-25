9440 E Girard Ave 5

Amenities

2 bed, 2 bath condo, 1004 sq ft.



All utilities covered! Totally remodeled. This spacious, well maintained, top floor condo offers an abundance of natural light, sizable bedrooms, and updated features throughout. The large open kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an oversized pantry. Enjoy the private neighborhood pool, clubhouse, and gated reserved parking (2). Conveniently located near the High Line Canal Trail, Whole Foods, Hampden Heights Park, Hampden Branch Library, Kennedy Golf Course, and local shops and restaurants. Easy access to public transportation, multiple light rail stations, and I-25.

No Dogs Allowed



