Location

9440 East Girard Avenue, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
2 bed, 2 bath condo, 1004 sq ft. - Property Id: 111898

All utilities covered! Totally remodeled. This spacious, well maintained, top floor condo offers an abundance of natural light, sizable bedrooms, and updated features throughout. The large open kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an oversized pantry. Enjoy the private neighborhood pool, clubhouse, and gated reserved parking (2). Conveniently located near the High Line Canal Trail, Whole Foods, Hampden Heights Park, Hampden Branch Library, Kennedy Golf Course, and local shops and restaurants. Easy access to public transportation, multiple light rail stations, and I-25.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111898
Property Id 111898

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4816232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9440 E Girard Ave 5 have any available units?
9440 E Girard Ave 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9440 E Girard Ave 5 have?
Some of 9440 E Girard Ave 5's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9440 E Girard Ave 5 currently offering any rent specials?
9440 E Girard Ave 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9440 E Girard Ave 5 pet-friendly?
No, 9440 E Girard Ave 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9440 E Girard Ave 5 offer parking?
Yes, 9440 E Girard Ave 5 offers parking.
Does 9440 E Girard Ave 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9440 E Girard Ave 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9440 E Girard Ave 5 have a pool?
Yes, 9440 E Girard Ave 5 has a pool.
Does 9440 E Girard Ave 5 have accessible units?
No, 9440 E Girard Ave 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 9440 E Girard Ave 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9440 E Girard Ave 5 has units with dishwashers.
