9175 E 29th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard dog park parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/923aace08c ---- *** Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings. *** 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom House with almost 1500 sq ft of living space located in the Westerly Creek neighborhood of Stapleton. Home sits back on quaint and secluded courtyard. Side paver patio off covered front porch is surrounded with beautiful landscaping, perfect for relaxing or entertaining! Stunning hardwood floors flow throughout Main Level to include Great Room with gas fireplace, Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar/island and Formal Dining Room. Master Bedroom features vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and tiled Master Bath. 2 car attached Garage; Ceiling fans; Central air. Unfinished Basement, great for storage! Walk to Stanley Marketplace for dining and shopping! Blocks from Central Park and Playground, Aviator Pool and Westerly Creek Greenbelt with miles of walking/biking trails. Close proximity to the other five Community Pools, Central Park Recreation Center, Stapleton Town Center and East Bridge Town Center with Restaurants, Shops and Services, Light Rail Station,Tennis Courts, Dog Park, Top Denver Schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Willow Elementary/Isabella Bird/Denver Discovery/Northfield High/DSA/DSST schools. Convenient to Downtown, DIA, Northfield Shopping & Anschutz Medical Campus with Easy Access to I-70. Available NOW Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Walk To Stanley Marketplace