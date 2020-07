915 Bannock St 816

Amenities

SPECIAL: $750 OFF Compelling Studio in Cap Hill - Property Id: 239851



RENT SPECIAL: Half off rent (2 week free), plus $750 off move in costs. This new collection of high-rise homes with designer amenities and rooftop retreat towers 16 stories, walkable to the Golden Triangle neighborhood!



Amenities:

PORTE COCHERE ARRIVAL W/ VALET SERVICE

24/7 CONCIERGE + ONSITE RETAIL COLLECTION

FITNESS AND WELLNESS STUDIO

POOL TERRACE: PANORAMIC MOUNTAIN VIEWS

PRIVATE CABANAS AND CHAISE LOUNGES

OUTDOOR KITCHEN W/ GAS GRILLS, TVS, & FIRE PITS

PET BARQ PARQ W/ INDOOR & OUTDOOR SPACE, RUN AREA & PET SPA

CO-WORKING SPACES + ENCHANTING LOBBIES

BIKE REPAIR ROOM + BIKE RENTALS

GUEST SUITE + EVS CHARGING STATIONS



Interior:

GAS OR GLASS COOKTOPS *ENERGY STAR APPLIANCES

BUILT-IN WALL MICROWAVES +WINE REFRIGERATORS *

QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS + HARDWOOD FLOORING

SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY <<<<

FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS *

NEST THERMOSTATS: LUTRON LIGHTING CONTROL

USB ELECTRIC OUTLETS + WIRELESS FAN CONTROLS

