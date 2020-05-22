910 SANTA FE DR - 14

Amenities

Large creative working studio in the 910 Santa Building in Denver Santa Fe Arts District.



910 Santa Fe Drive, unit 14



A space truly unique in the Denver area. This vibrant facility includes 7 live/work lofts, 17 creative work studios, SkyLite Station and Mmm...Coffee & Paleo Bistro, which is a hub of creative live in the Heart of Denver's Creative Art District on Santa Fe Dr.!



• Synergy & Exposure from being in a community with a wide variety of other artists and creative business entities - from pastel artists, ceramics to musicians, actors and software designers!

• Visual, musical, performance and literary arts, green business, film, video, architecture, graphic design, software design, etc. would all be a great fit with our well-established community.

• "Green" methods and materials used in the entire design - construction and on-going operation of this LEED Registered building, making it a healthy, well-lit and comfortable place to work.



For more info this unique building in the heart of the Santa Fe Arts District please see:



http://www.910arts.com/



For leasing info, visit Berganco.com



Studio 14 is approx. 350 sqft. Radiant heat, evaporative cooling, 12' high ceilings.