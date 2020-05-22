All apartments in Denver
910 SANTA FE DR - 14
Last updated June 27 2019 at 11:33 PM

910 SANTA FE DR - 14

910 Santa Fe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

910 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large creative working studio in the 910 Santa Building in Denver Santa Fe Arts District.

910 Santa Fe Drive, unit 14

A space truly unique in the Denver area. This vibrant facility includes 7 live/work lofts, 17 creative work studios, SkyLite Station and Mmm...Coffee & Paleo Bistro, which is a hub of creative live in the Heart of Denver's Creative Art District on Santa Fe Dr.!

• Synergy & Exposure from being in a community with a wide variety of other artists and creative business entities - from pastel artists, ceramics to musicians, actors and software designers!
• Visual, musical, performance and literary arts, green business, film, video, architecture, graphic design, software design, etc. would all be a great fit with our well-established community.
• "Green" methods and materials used in the entire design - construction and on-going operation of this LEED Registered building, making it a healthy, well-lit and comfortable place to work.

For more info this unique building in the heart of the Santa Fe Arts District please see:

http://www.910arts.com/

For leasing info, visit Berganco.com

Studio 14 is approx. 350 sqft. Radiant heat, evaporative cooling, 12' high ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 SANTA FE DR - 14 have any available units?
910 SANTA FE DR - 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 910 SANTA FE DR - 14 currently offering any rent specials?
910 SANTA FE DR - 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 SANTA FE DR - 14 pet-friendly?
No, 910 SANTA FE DR - 14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 910 SANTA FE DR - 14 offer parking?
No, 910 SANTA FE DR - 14 does not offer parking.
Does 910 SANTA FE DR - 14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 SANTA FE DR - 14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 SANTA FE DR - 14 have a pool?
No, 910 SANTA FE DR - 14 does not have a pool.
Does 910 SANTA FE DR - 14 have accessible units?
No, 910 SANTA FE DR - 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 910 SANTA FE DR - 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 SANTA FE DR - 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 SANTA FE DR - 14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 SANTA FE DR - 14 does not have units with air conditioning.
