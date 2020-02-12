9067 E 52nd Ave

Amenities

Modern 3BD, 3BA Stapleton Townhome with New Amenities, Balcony and 2-Car Attached Garage - Contemporary living redefined in Northfield. This tremendous 3 bedroom home features an open concept floor plan on the main level, generous outdoor space and a great deal of natural sunlight. All the bedrooms have great size floor plans and amazing closet spaces. Walk to countless parks and shops on Central Park Blvd. Schedule a tour at Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*$50 monthly HOA fee for water, sewer, and trash

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, Nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



