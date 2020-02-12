All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
9067 E 52nd Ave
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

9067 E 52nd Ave

9067 East 52nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9067 East 52nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
online portal
pet friendly
Modern 3BD, 3BA Stapleton Townhome with New Amenities, Balcony and 2-Car Attached Garage - Contemporary living redefined in Northfield. This tremendous 3 bedroom home features an open concept floor plan on the main level, generous outdoor space and a great deal of natural sunlight. All the bedrooms have great size floor plans and amazing closet spaces. Walk to countless parks and shops on Central Park Blvd. Schedule a tour at Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*$50 monthly HOA fee for water, sewer, and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, Nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4208065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9067 E 52nd Ave have any available units?
9067 E 52nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9067 E 52nd Ave have?
Some of 9067 E 52nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9067 E 52nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9067 E 52nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9067 E 52nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9067 E 52nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9067 E 52nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9067 E 52nd Ave offers parking.
Does 9067 E 52nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9067 E 52nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9067 E 52nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9067 E 52nd Ave has a pool.
Does 9067 E 52nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 9067 E 52nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9067 E 52nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9067 E 52nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
