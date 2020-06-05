All apartments in Denver
895 S. Clarkson St.

895 South Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

895 South Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
hot tub
AVAILABLE EARLY MAY

*** Due to Covid-19 restrictions, showings done via videotape or tele-conference. ***

This 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom brick beauty in the heart of West Wash Park features a huge cook’s kitchen with two ovens, plus lush landscaping, a multi-tiered deck and shady pergola.

Located just four blocks from Wash Park, this home also has easy access to I-25, Cherry Creek and downtown. Walk to light rail, Wash Perk, Whole Foods, Old South Pearl restaurants and shops.

Roses and an array of climbing flowers line the way to the covered front porch, which is perfect for sitting with friends and enjoying a Wash Park summer.

Once inside, you'll love the natural light and the beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The living room is also illuminated by updated track lighting and 2 tube skylights.

The kitchen is a cook's dream, complete with tons of custom cabinetry, high-end appliances, dishwasher, microwave, two ovens, slab granite and a butcher block island. The kitchen leads to a sunny room off the back, perfect for a home office, and where you'll find the washer and dryer.

Both bedrooms and the closets are good-sized, and the bathroom remodel offers spa-quality comfort.

This home is perfect for entertaining, especially in the summer, when you can enjoy two covered porches and a large, two-tiered deck out back, plus a cute pergola and the wonderfully shaded back yard. Just perfect for weekend BBQs, socializing, or just plain relaxing. The unfinished basement offers tons of storage.

Come take a look at this great Wash Park bungalow -- you won't be disappointed!

QUICK HIGHLIGHTS:
-- Sq Footage: 1,568
-- Bedrooms: 2 good-sized
-- Bathrooms: 1 full bath
-- Lease Duration: 1 year or longer preferred
-- Deposit: $2,400
-- Pets Policy: 1 adult dog OK; 2nd dog considered – Sorry, no cats
-- Laundry: Washer/Dryer included
-- Type: Wash Park Bungalow w/large addition

OTHER KEY FEATURES:
-- Large, sunny living / dining room combo
-- Hardwood floors thruout
-- Huge kitchen w/ island
-- Stainless steel appliances, granite counters
-- Two ovens plus a microwave
-- Ceiling fans and skylights
-- Office or flex room
-- Washer and dryer
-- Basement storage
-- Lush landscaping and fenced yard
-- Porch, 2 decks and a pergola
-- Sprinkler system

COMMUNITY FEATURES
-- Near I-25, light rail, bus lines
-- Wash Perk and Whole Foods just down the street
-- Blocks to Wash Park
-- Easy bike ride to Old South Pearl and Old South Gaylord

LEASE TERMS

*** Due to Covid-19 restrictions, showings done via videotape or tele-conference. ***
Rent is $2,400 and security deposit is $2,400. Tenant pays electric / gas, and water / sewer. Trash, recycling and compost are provided. Tenant also pays $50 a month during the growing season to assist with the mowing and tending of gardens. One adult dog is welcome. Additional pet restrictions apply -- please ask for details and associated pet fees. Application fee is $25 per adult. We do credit checks. Sorry -- no smoking, no cannabis, no vaping, hookah (you get the idea) -- no exceptions.

Please set a showing for this great Wash Park house – you'll love what you see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

