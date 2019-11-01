All apartments in Denver
/
Denver, CO
/
8802 E 24th Place -
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8802 E 24th Place -

8802 East 24th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8802 East 24th Place, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eccf38d0fd ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings.***

Beautiful, Former Model, ?Gaylord? floor plan; 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome with 1575 sq. ft. of living space located in the South End Neighborhood of Stapleton.

Loaded with upgrades, this unique open floor plan is adorned with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and an additional office/bonus room area.

Oversized Master Suite with huge walk-in closet and private balcony.

Bonus Loft great for Den, Play Area or Library.

Large upgraded Kitchen with granite slab counters, hardwood floors, breakfast bar/island and north facing Balcony with amazing mountain views.

Convenient alley loaded 2 car Garage with built in shelves.

All appliances provided : Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Oven Dishwasher, Fireplace, and Central Air.

Great location!! Located across from Puddle Jumper pool and playground.

Close proximity to Greenway Park, Central Park, Central Park Recreation Center, Stapleton Town Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Walking Path/Greenbelt, and Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/ Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA schools.

Convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons (Anschutz Medical Campus) with Easy Access to I-70.

Available January 21st

Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Dog Park
Light Rail Station
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Top Denver Schools
Walk To Stanley Marketplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8802 E 24th Place - have any available units?
8802 E 24th Place - doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8802 E 24th Place - have?
Some of 8802 E 24th Place -'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8802 E 24th Place - currently offering any rent specials?
8802 E 24th Place - is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8802 E 24th Place - pet-friendly?
Yes, 8802 E 24th Place - is pet friendly.
Does 8802 E 24th Place - offer parking?
Yes, 8802 E 24th Place - offers parking.
Does 8802 E 24th Place - have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8802 E 24th Place - offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8802 E 24th Place - have a pool?
Yes, 8802 E 24th Place - has a pool.
Does 8802 E 24th Place - have accessible units?
No, 8802 E 24th Place - does not have accessible units.
Does 8802 E 24th Place - have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8802 E 24th Place - has units with dishwashers.

