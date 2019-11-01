8802 E 24th Place

Amenities

Beautiful, Former Model, ?Gaylord? floor plan; 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome with 1575 sq. ft. of living space located in the South End Neighborhood of Stapleton.



Loaded with upgrades, this unique open floor plan is adorned with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and an additional office/bonus room area.



Oversized Master Suite with huge walk-in closet and private balcony.



Bonus Loft great for Den, Play Area or Library.



Large upgraded Kitchen with granite slab counters, hardwood floors, breakfast bar/island and north facing Balcony with amazing mountain views.



Convenient alley loaded 2 car Garage with built in shelves.



All appliances provided : Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Oven Dishwasher, Fireplace, and Central Air.



Great location!! Located across from Puddle Jumper pool and playground.



Close proximity to Greenway Park, Central Park, Central Park Recreation Center, Stapleton Town Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Walking Path/Greenbelt, and Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/ Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA schools.



Convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons (Anschutz Medical Campus) with Easy Access to I-70.



Available January 21st



Bike/Walk/Run Trails

Dog Park

Light Rail Station

Multiple Parks And Playgrounds

Six Community Pools

Top Denver Schools

Walk To Stanley Marketplace