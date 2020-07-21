875 S. Quebec Unit 16

Amenities

on-site laundry all utils included parking air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Utilities included - Great 2 bedroom condo in Village Commons. Spacious rooms with storage. Wall AC unit. All utilities included in rent. Stackable hook ups in unit - laundry facilities in building as well as. Additional storage locker in basement of building. Centrally located and close to public transportation. Easy access to highway and to 6th Ave. One reserved parking space. Section 8 OK.



Application fee $35 for each person 18 or older in household.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting, Teri Marquantte Broker



No Pets Allowed



