875 S. Quebec Unit 16

875 South Quebec Street · No Longer Available
Location

875 South Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Utilities included - Great 2 bedroom condo in Village Commons. Spacious rooms with storage. Wall AC unit. All utilities included in rent. Stackable hook ups in unit - laundry facilities in building as well as. Additional storage locker in basement of building. Centrally located and close to public transportation. Easy access to highway and to 6th Ave. One reserved parking space. Section 8 OK.

Application fee $35 for each person 18 or older in household.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting, Teri Marquantte Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4433144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 S. Quebec Unit 16 have any available units?
875 S. Quebec Unit 16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 875 S. Quebec Unit 16 have?
Some of 875 S. Quebec Unit 16's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 S. Quebec Unit 16 currently offering any rent specials?
875 S. Quebec Unit 16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 S. Quebec Unit 16 pet-friendly?
No, 875 S. Quebec Unit 16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 875 S. Quebec Unit 16 offer parking?
Yes, 875 S. Quebec Unit 16 offers parking.
Does 875 S. Quebec Unit 16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 875 S. Quebec Unit 16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 S. Quebec Unit 16 have a pool?
No, 875 S. Quebec Unit 16 does not have a pool.
Does 875 S. Quebec Unit 16 have accessible units?
No, 875 S. Quebec Unit 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 875 S. Quebec Unit 16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 875 S. Quebec Unit 16 does not have units with dishwashers.
