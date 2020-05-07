All apartments in Denver
8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106

8555 Fairmount Drive · (720) 770-7949
Location

8555 Fairmount Drive, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106 · Avail. Jul 13

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Amenities

8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106 Available 07/13/20 Adorable 1 Bed 1 Bath Apt Near Windsor Lake! Cherry Creek School District! Move in June 8!! - To schedule a tour, please contact (720) 770-7949, 8555-fairmount-dr-1@rent.dynasty.com

Available July 13th is this very spacious 1 bed, 1 bath apartment located near E. Alameda Ave and S. Quebec St, close to Windsor Lake! Included with the unit is a fridge, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, central A/C, plus a washer AND dryer. A patio area is also included, as well as 1 assigned parking spot.

Rent is $1,025/month and there is a minimum of $1,025 required for the security deposit. Electricity and gas in resident's name through Xcel. Water, sewer and trash are included in rent!

Sorry no pets are accepted at this property.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2247148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106 have any available units?
8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106 have?
Some of 8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106 currently offering any rent specials?
8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106 pet-friendly?
No, 8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106 offer parking?
Yes, 8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106 does offer parking.
Does 8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106 have a pool?
No, 8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106 does not have a pool.
Does 8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106 have accessible units?
No, 8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106 does not have accessible units.
Does 8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106 has units with dishwashers.
