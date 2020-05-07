Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

8555 Fairmount Dr. #G-106 Available 07/13/20 Adorable 1 Bed 1 Bath Apt Near Windsor Lake! Cherry Creek School District! Move in June 8!! - To schedule a tour, please contact (720) 770-7949, 8555-fairmount-dr-1@rent.dynasty.com



Available July 13th is this very spacious 1 bed, 1 bath apartment located near E. Alameda Ave and S. Quebec St, close to Windsor Lake! Included with the unit is a fridge, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, central A/C, plus a washer AND dryer. A patio area is also included, as well as 1 assigned parking spot.



Rent is $1,025/month and there is a minimum of $1,025 required for the security deposit. Electricity and gas in resident's name through Xcel. Water, sewer and trash are included in rent!



Sorry no pets are accepted at this property.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2247148)