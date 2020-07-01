849 S Dexter St

Amenities
Two Bedroom by Colorado Blvd: Premier Shopping - Property Id: 262149
One of several two bedroom one bath and two bedroom two bath floor plans sizes available for April / May/ June move Ins.
You'll enjoy calling Glendale, one of the Denver area's most unique neighborhoods, home! Find yourself blocks away from shopping, dining, and Colorado Boulevard. Conveniently located near Infinity Park, it's just a quick 5-minute drive to Cherry Creek Shopping Center.
AMENITIES:
Pool | Fitness Center | Outdoor Grilling Areas | Business Center | Fitness Center | Courtyard | Gas Grill | Swimming Pool | Controlled Access | On-Site Laundry Facilities |
INTERIORS:
Private Balcony* or Patio | Renovated Interiors*| Expansive Windows | Stainless Appliances* | Dining Counter | Laminate Countertops | Faux Wood Flooring*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262149
Property Id 262149
(RLNE5703829)