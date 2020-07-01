All apartments in Denver
849 S Dexter St
849 S Dexter St

849 South Dexter Street · No Longer Available
Location

849 South Dexter Street, Denver, CO 80246
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Two Bedroom by Colorado Blvd: Premier Shopping - Property Id: 262149

One of several two bedroom one bath and two bedroom two bath floor plans sizes available for April / May/ June move Ins.

You'll enjoy calling Glendale, one of the Denver area's most unique neighborhoods, home! Find yourself blocks away from shopping, dining, and Colorado Boulevard. Conveniently located near Infinity Park, it's just a quick 5-minute drive to Cherry Creek Shopping Center.

AMENITIES:
Pool | Fitness Center | Outdoor Grilling Areas | Business Center | Fitness Center | Courtyard | Gas Grill | Swimming Pool | Controlled Access | On-Site Laundry Facilities |

INTERIORS:
Private Balcony* or Patio | Renovated Interiors*| Expansive Windows | Stainless Appliances* | Dining Counter | Laminate Countertops | Faux Wood Flooring*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262149
Property Id 262149

(RLNE5703829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 S Dexter St have any available units?
849 S Dexter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 849 S Dexter St have?
Some of 849 S Dexter St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 S Dexter St currently offering any rent specials?
849 S Dexter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 S Dexter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 849 S Dexter St is pet friendly.
Does 849 S Dexter St offer parking?
No, 849 S Dexter St does not offer parking.
Does 849 S Dexter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 S Dexter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 S Dexter St have a pool?
Yes, 849 S Dexter St has a pool.
Does 849 S Dexter St have accessible units?
No, 849 S Dexter St does not have accessible units.
Does 849 S Dexter St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 849 S Dexter St has units with dishwashers.

