Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

8372 E 49th Pl

8372 East 49th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8372 East 49th Place, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Townhome in Stapleton near Northfield - Modern 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome. 2 car garage. Walk to Northfield and the surrounding restaurants. Hardwood floors on the main level. Upgraded kitchen.

Please call or text Wes Peterson 303-912-5275

(RLNE5093979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8372 E 49th Pl have any available units?
8372 E 49th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8372 E 49th Pl have?
Some of 8372 E 49th Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8372 E 49th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8372 E 49th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8372 E 49th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8372 E 49th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8372 E 49th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8372 E 49th Pl offers parking.
Does 8372 E 49th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8372 E 49th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8372 E 49th Pl have a pool?
No, 8372 E 49th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8372 E 49th Pl have accessible units?
No, 8372 E 49th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8372 E 49th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8372 E 49th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
