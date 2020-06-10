Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 8372 E 49th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8372 E 49th Pl
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8372 E 49th Pl
8372 East 49th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8372 East 49th Place, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Townhome in Stapleton near Northfield - Modern 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome. 2 car garage. Walk to Northfield and the surrounding restaurants. Hardwood floors on the main level. Upgraded kitchen.
Please call or text Wes Peterson 303-912-5275
(RLNE5093979)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8372 E 49th Pl have any available units?
8372 E 49th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8372 E 49th Pl have?
Some of 8372 E 49th Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8372 E 49th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8372 E 49th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8372 E 49th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8372 E 49th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8372 E 49th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8372 E 49th Pl offers parking.
Does 8372 E 49th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8372 E 49th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8372 E 49th Pl have a pool?
No, 8372 E 49th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8372 E 49th Pl have accessible units?
No, 8372 E 49th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8372 E 49th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8372 E 49th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Jasmine
1465 North Jasmine Street
Denver, CO 80220
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80237
The Covington on Cherry Creek Apartments by Cortland
2234 S Trenton Way
Denver, CO 80231
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205
Similar Pages
Denver 1 Bedrooms
Denver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with Parking
Denver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Colorado Springs, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Denver
Capitol Hill
Five Points
Hampden
Speer
Hampden South
Virginia Village
Highland
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Community College of Denver
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University