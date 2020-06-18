830 Sherman St

Amenities

Lovely studio apartment with 1 bathroom in Denver's Governor's Park area. The kitchen features a stainless-steel refrigerator, a stove, dishwasher. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, private balcony, storage unit and a shared washer and dryer in building.This secured building also features a nice large rooftop deck. Within walking distance of biking/walking trails, Govs Park and many other shopping/dining options. Quick access to downtown, highway and public transportation.



Pet friendly; dogs must 30lbs or under. See leasing manager for details. Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash and recycling. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



