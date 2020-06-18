All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:28 AM

830 Sherman St

830 Sherman Street · (720) 715-8437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

830 Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Studio

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$979

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely studio apartment with 1 bathroom in Denver's Governor's Park area. The kitchen features a stainless-steel refrigerator, a stove, dishwasher. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, private balcony, storage unit and a shared washer and dryer in building.This secured building also features a nice large rooftop deck. Within walking distance of biking/walking trails, Govs Park and many other shopping/dining options. Quick access to downtown, highway and public transportation.

Pet friendly; dogs must 30lbs or under. See leasing manager for details. Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash and recycling. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: A/C, Storage Unit, Shared Laundry, Secured Building, Private Balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Sherman St have any available units?
830 Sherman St has a unit available for $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 Sherman St have?
Some of 830 Sherman St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
830 Sherman St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Sherman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Sherman St is pet friendly.
Does 830 Sherman St offer parking?
No, 830 Sherman St does not offer parking.
Does 830 Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 Sherman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Sherman St have a pool?
No, 830 Sherman St does not have a pool.
Does 830 Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 830 Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 Sherman St has units with dishwashers.
