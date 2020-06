Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage

8005 E. Colorado Ave #9 Available 08/03/20 Spacious top floor Town Home located in Denver!! - This home features a large living room with a wood fireplace that leads to a huge patio. Kitchen offers newer appliances with updated cabinets. Pottery barn finishes throughout.



One large bedroom on the main level that leads to the bathroom. The bathroom features updates throughout.



Upstairs this home offers another big bedroom/office that looks over the living room. Vaulted ceilings with very updated paint colors.



1 car garage below the property with extra storage. Easy access to DTC and Cherry Creek. Cherry Creek bike path with miles of running/walking trails.



Water, Trash and Sewer Included.



Call today for your private showing!!

720-474-2822



No Cats Allowed



