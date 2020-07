Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Charming, cozy and large 2 BR / 1BA plus office in small 6-plex building. The unit is very private and has been remodeled. Hardwood floors throughout. Shared rooftop deck. Dishwasher, Central heat and A/C. Laundry in the building. Garage and off-street parking. Quiet neighborhood, but close to restaurants at 8th & Colorado, including Snooze and Trader Joe's. Available- flexible between May-June! Tenants pay 125/utilities

Cherry St. Apartments - Congress Park