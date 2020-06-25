Amenities

7916 E 53rd Dr Available 06/19/19 Spacious Willow Park East Paired Home in Northfield Stapleton (Amazing walkable amenities) - Tons of living space in this home in WIllow Park East neighborhood of Northfield Stapleton. Paired home with 4 Beds, 3.5 Bath, loft, rec room, and 2 car garage. Open kitchen with large pantry, gas range, and stainless appliances; dining area can fit large 8 person table; 5 piece master bath, huge walk-in master closet; separate laundry room with washer/dryer included; laundry room included; large patio with fenced yard; and finished basement. This home is one house away from Willow Bark Park (dog park) with a separate fenced area for low energy dogs. A one minute walk from Harvest Park (covered picnic area, playground, and community vegetable garden). Walking distance to top Denver schools including High Tech Elementary, DSST Conservatory Green Middle School, and Northfield High School. The home is next to Willow Park Basin which features miles of running trail and several playgrounds and outdoor eating areas. Walk to Maverick Pool, Quilted Park for Food Trucks on Friday nights, or to On The Green for weekly summer concerts on Thursday nights or the annual Denver Art Show. Shops at Conservatory Green, Super Target, Northfield Mall, Movie Theater, Punch Bowl Social, and future Sprouts all nearby. Five minute drive to light rail, 15 minutes from Downtown, 20 minutes from DIA. Easy access north on I-270, Denver Tech Center on I-225, or Downtown on I-70. Virtual Tour of a model of this floor plan go to URL: my.matterport.com/show/?m=7uybuCXDguY or YouTube of a model of this floor plan go to URL: youtube.com/watch?v=rbTe1CeVr1g Finished basement rec room, bedroom, and bathroom photos not shown.



