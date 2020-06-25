All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 27 2019 at 11:53 AM

7916 E 53rd Dr

7916 East 53rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7916 East 53rd Drive, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
7916 E 53rd Dr Available 06/19/19 Spacious Willow Park East Paired Home in Northfield Stapleton (Amazing walkable amenities) - Tons of living space in this home in WIllow Park East neighborhood of Northfield Stapleton. Paired home with 4 Beds, 3.5 Bath, loft, rec room, and 2 car garage. Open kitchen with large pantry, gas range, and stainless appliances; dining area can fit large 8 person table; 5 piece master bath, huge walk-in master closet; separate laundry room with washer/dryer included; laundry room included; large patio with fenced yard; and finished basement. This home is one house away from Willow Bark Park (dog park) with a separate fenced area for low energy dogs. A one minute walk from Harvest Park (covered picnic area, playground, and community vegetable garden). Walking distance to top Denver schools including High Tech Elementary, DSST Conservatory Green Middle School, and Northfield High School. The home is next to Willow Park Basin which features miles of running trail and several playgrounds and outdoor eating areas. Walk to Maverick Pool, Quilted Park for Food Trucks on Friday nights, or to On The Green for weekly summer concerts on Thursday nights or the annual Denver Art Show. Shops at Conservatory Green, Super Target, Northfield Mall, Movie Theater, Punch Bowl Social, and future Sprouts all nearby. Five minute drive to light rail, 15 minutes from Downtown, 20 minutes from DIA. Easy access north on I-270, Denver Tech Center on I-225, or Downtown on I-70. Virtual Tour of a model of this floor plan go to URL: my.matterport.com/show/?m=7uybuCXDguY or YouTube of a model of this floor plan go to URL: youtube.com/watch?v=rbTe1CeVr1g Finished basement rec room, bedroom, and bathroom photos not shown.

(RLNE4910954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7916 E 53rd Dr have any available units?
7916 E 53rd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7916 E 53rd Dr have?
Some of 7916 E 53rd Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7916 E 53rd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7916 E 53rd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7916 E 53rd Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7916 E 53rd Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7916 E 53rd Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7916 E 53rd Dr offers parking.
Does 7916 E 53rd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7916 E 53rd Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7916 E 53rd Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7916 E 53rd Dr has a pool.
Does 7916 E 53rd Dr have accessible units?
No, 7916 E 53rd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7916 E 53rd Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7916 E 53rd Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
