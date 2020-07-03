777 Emerson St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eedae18029 ---- Emerson Lofts, located at 777 Emerson Street is a spectacular, newly built 42-unit apartment community offering a variety of true loft floor plans. Floor-to-ceiling windows create a generous amount of natural light, and most apartments include outdoor living space and spectacular views. Kitchens feature designer cabinetry, stainless Energy Star appliances and granite countertops. Impressive extras include in-unit washers and dryers, Nest thermostats, additional storage and covered parking. Emerson Lofts are located in historic Capitol Hill, known for its diverse and charming architecture and mature landscaping. You’re close to downtown Denver, LODO, Cherry Creek Shopping Mall via public transportation, walking, biking, or car. Nearby restaurants include Table 6, Bones, and Racine’s. And it’s a quick walk or bike ride to shopping at Trader Joe’s, or recreation at Wash Park, Governor’s Park, and Cheesman Park.