All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 751 Newton Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
751 Newton Street - 1
Last updated May 25 2019 at 4:56 PM

751 Newton Street - 1

751 Newton St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

751 Newton St, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit in Villa Park is available immediately. Kitchen comes complete with granite counter tops, range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, stackable washer/dryer, and cozy breakfast bar, open to the spacious living area. Bedrooms are roomy with good-sized closets. The entire unit has new flooring and fresh paint. Heating/cooling: forced air/swamp cooler. Off-street parking for 1 vehicle is available and the entire yard (shared) is fenced in.
*The unit is tucked in a quite community located near 6th Ave and Perry. *Travel is easy with quick access to Downtown Denver and surrounding areas or the mountains via 6th Avenue, Colfax Avenue, Federal and Sheridan Boulevards, and I-25.
*It's a short 10 minute walk to the Perry Light Rail Station, 13 minutes to the Knox Light Rail Station.
*Nearby bike paths provide a 10-15 minute ride to downtown.
*Area parks include Joseph Martinez, Lakewood/Dry Gulch, Paco Sanchez (Frisbee golf). They straddle 3 small creeks as they meander through the neighborhood. Several bike and pedestrian paths follow the creeks, connecting the neighborhood to the city. Other parks to enjoy in the area are Barnum North (bike park), Barnum Recreation Center / Water Park, and Sloan's Lake.
*Shopping, restaurants, night life and more are a short drive away.
-IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
*No smoking.
*No pets.
*Tenant is responsible for all utilities (water will be billed monthly). *Application fee: $45.00 per adult (credit / background / eviction checks,
reference verification / processing of application).
*Combined income must be 2.5 times the monthly rent.
*First month's rent and Security Deposit due before move-in.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 Newton Street - 1 have any available units?
751 Newton Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 751 Newton Street - 1 have?
Some of 751 Newton Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 Newton Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
751 Newton Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 Newton Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 751 Newton Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 751 Newton Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 751 Newton Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 751 Newton Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 751 Newton Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 Newton Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 751 Newton Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 751 Newton Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 751 Newton Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 751 Newton Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 751 Newton Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1270 Logan Street
1270 North Logan Street
Denver, CO 80203
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
The Clarkson
1756 Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80218
The Covington on Cherry Creek Apartments by Cortland
2234 S Trenton Way
Denver, CO 80231
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University