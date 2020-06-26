751 Newton Street - 1

Amenities

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit in Villa Park is available immediately. Kitchen comes complete with granite counter tops, range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, stackable washer/dryer, and cozy breakfast bar, open to the spacious living area. Bedrooms are roomy with good-sized closets. The entire unit has new flooring and fresh paint. Heating/cooling: forced air/swamp cooler. Off-street parking for 1 vehicle is available and the entire yard (shared) is fenced in.

*The unit is tucked in a quite community located near 6th Ave and Perry. *Travel is easy with quick access to Downtown Denver and surrounding areas or the mountains via 6th Avenue, Colfax Avenue, Federal and Sheridan Boulevards, and I-25.

*It's a short 10 minute walk to the Perry Light Rail Station, 13 minutes to the Knox Light Rail Station.

*Nearby bike paths provide a 10-15 minute ride to downtown.

*Area parks include Joseph Martinez, Lakewood/Dry Gulch, Paco Sanchez (Frisbee golf). They straddle 3 small creeks as they meander through the neighborhood. Several bike and pedestrian paths follow the creeks, connecting the neighborhood to the city. Other parks to enjoy in the area are Barnum North (bike park), Barnum Recreation Center / Water Park, and Sloan's Lake.

*Shopping, restaurants, night life and more are a short drive away.

-IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

*No smoking.

*No pets.

*Tenant is responsible for all utilities (water will be billed monthly). *Application fee: $45.00 per adult (credit / background / eviction checks,

reference verification / processing of application).

*Combined income must be 2.5 times the monthly rent.

*First month's rent and Security Deposit due before move-in.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.