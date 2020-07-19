All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 7452 East 7th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
7452 East 7th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7452 East 7th Ave

7452 East 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Lowry Field
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7452 East 7th Avenue, Denver, CO 80230
Lowry Field

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FEATURES

3 Beds
2.5 Baths
Built 2007
1,461 Sq Ft
Updated kitchen including stainless appliances and Granite counters
5 piece master
Small Dog approved. No cats, owner alllergic
2 car garage
New Carpet and Paint

Updated and ready to go....This townhouse offers it all! Walking in shows great storage and a 2 car garage. Upstairs is the updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. 1/2 bath on the main makes it convenient for all. High-efficiency washer/dryer included. 2 decks and a porch! The top floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms including a five piece master bath.

Nearby schools include Denver Montclair International School, Stanley British Primary School and Denver Language School. The closest grocery stores are Savory Spice Shop, Safeway and Clarity Quest Today. Nearby coffee shops include Einstein Bros Bagels, Starbucks and Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies. Nearby restaurants include Kassai Sushi 2, Moon Gate Asian Grill and Game Exchange Of Colorado. James W. Barnes Green and Crescent Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. 7452 E 7th Ave Unit 16 is very bikeable, biking is convenient for most trips.

LEASE TERMS Tenants pay all utilities. Tenant must hold renters insurance during occupancy to cover items, relocation and pet damage

LEASE REQUIREMENTS LEASE TERMS Available 9/1, No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, $149 Admin fee. Tenant pays Gas, Elec, phone, and cable. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance.

Contact info:

J. Poche'
Northpoint Asset Management
720-556-2636

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7452 East 7th Ave have any available units?
7452 East 7th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7452 East 7th Ave have?
Some of 7452 East 7th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7452 East 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7452 East 7th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7452 East 7th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7452 East 7th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7452 East 7th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7452 East 7th Ave offers parking.
Does 7452 East 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7452 East 7th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7452 East 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 7452 East 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7452 East 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7452 East 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7452 East 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7452 East 7th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St
Denver, CO 80224
Arapahoe Club
2800 S Syracuse Way
Denver, CO 80231
Edge DTC
7500 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue
Denver, CO 80219
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University