7452 East 7th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 coffee bar bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FEATURES



3 Beds

2.5 Baths

Built 2007

1,461 Sq Ft

Updated kitchen including stainless appliances and Granite counters

5 piece master

Small Dog approved. No cats, owner alllergic

2 car garage

New Carpet and Paint



Updated and ready to go....This townhouse offers it all! Walking in shows great storage and a 2 car garage. Upstairs is the updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. 1/2 bath on the main makes it convenient for all. High-efficiency washer/dryer included. 2 decks and a porch! The top floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms including a five piece master bath.



Nearby schools include Denver Montclair International School, Stanley British Primary School and Denver Language School. The closest grocery stores are Savory Spice Shop, Safeway and Clarity Quest Today. Nearby coffee shops include Einstein Bros Bagels, Starbucks and Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies. Nearby restaurants include Kassai Sushi 2, Moon Gate Asian Grill and Game Exchange Of Colorado. James W. Barnes Green and Crescent Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. 7452 E 7th Ave Unit 16 is very bikeable, biking is convenient for most trips.



LEASE TERMS Tenants pay all utilities. Tenant must hold renters insurance during occupancy to cover items, relocation and pet damage



LEASE REQUIREMENTS LEASE TERMS Available 9/1, No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, $149 Admin fee. Tenant pays Gas, Elec, phone, and cable. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance.



Contact info:



J. Poche'

Northpoint Asset Management

720-556-2636