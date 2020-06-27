All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 710 S. Clinton Street # 8B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
710 S. Clinton Street # 8B
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

710 S. Clinton Street # 8B

710 S Clinton St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Windsor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

710 S Clinton St, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Beautiful Condo at Windsor Gardens 55+ Senior Community. - Windsor Gardens is a beautifully maintained senior 55+ community!
This beautiful area comes with plenty of activities such as: golf course, bus service, a community center which includes a pool, sauna, hot tub and clubhouse for your use.

This two bedroom, two bath, condo is approximately 1220 s.f. with a covered balcony. This condo features: kitchen with new counter tops, refrigerator, electric stove, plenty of cabinet space, pantry and dining area. Large living room with new ceiling fan and an A/C unit. Large master with master bath, walk in closet and A/C. Nice size guest bedroom, guest bath and large storage closet. New blinds, carpet & vinyl flooring through out. The unit also features an additional storage closet, 1-car garage with automatic opener and an onsite laundry facility.

$1395 rent, $1200 deposit, 12 month lease term, $40 application fee per applicant. Utilities include water, sewer, garbage, and heat.
Please NO SMOKING!

To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the Contact Us information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.
For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798. com.

Property Address: 710 S. Clinton Street Denver, CO. 80247

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2456837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 S. Clinton Street # 8B have any available units?
710 S. Clinton Street # 8B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 S. Clinton Street # 8B have?
Some of 710 S. Clinton Street # 8B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 S. Clinton Street # 8B currently offering any rent specials?
710 S. Clinton Street # 8B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 S. Clinton Street # 8B pet-friendly?
No, 710 S. Clinton Street # 8B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 710 S. Clinton Street # 8B offer parking?
Yes, 710 S. Clinton Street # 8B offers parking.
Does 710 S. Clinton Street # 8B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 S. Clinton Street # 8B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 S. Clinton Street # 8B have a pool?
Yes, 710 S. Clinton Street # 8B has a pool.
Does 710 S. Clinton Street # 8B have accessible units?
No, 710 S. Clinton Street # 8B does not have accessible units.
Does 710 S. Clinton Street # 8B have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 S. Clinton Street # 8B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St
Denver, CO 80209
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
Economist
1578 North Humboldt Street
Denver, CO 80218
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University