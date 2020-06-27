710 S. Clinton Street # 8B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Beautiful Condo at Windsor Gardens 55+ Senior Community. - Windsor Gardens is a beautifully maintained senior 55+ community!

This beautiful area comes with plenty of activities such as: golf course, bus service, a community center which includes a pool, sauna, hot tub and clubhouse for your use.



This two bedroom, two bath, condo is approximately 1220 s.f. with a covered balcony. This condo features: kitchen with new counter tops, refrigerator, electric stove, plenty of cabinet space, pantry and dining area. Large living room with new ceiling fan and an A/C unit. Large master with master bath, walk in closet and A/C. Nice size guest bedroom, guest bath and large storage closet. New blinds, carpet & vinyl flooring through out. The unit also features an additional storage closet, 1-car garage with automatic opener and an onsite laundry facility.



$1395 rent, $1200 deposit, 12 month lease term, $40 application fee per applicant. Utilities include water, sewer, garbage, and heat.

Please NO SMOKING!



To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the Contact Us information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.

For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798. com.



Property Address: 710 S. Clinton Street Denver, CO. 80247



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2456837)