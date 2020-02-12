All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:14 AM

7000 E Quincy Ave

7000 East Quincy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7000 East Quincy Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

Luxury rental in Denver Tech Center. Two Bedrooms. Two baths. Master Suite with walk in closet and master bath. Plantation shutters. Wall of windows in every room. Mirrored walls. Private storage area in garage. Wall unit. Reserved covered building garage. Outdoor pool. Lake. Gardens. Huge open style living room, dining room, and breakfast area. Veranda overlooking park with fountains. Low maintenance patio. Washer/Dryer room in the apartment. Great neighbors. Walking paths. Close to EVERYTHING. Gated entry. Security doors. Must pass credit check and employment verification. Photo is of unit while current renter is moving out. $50 application fee, fully completed application, credit and criminal/ civil background checks required. Deposit amount depends on size and age of dog. Minimum deposit is $2,200.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 E Quincy Ave have any available units?
7000 E Quincy Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7000 E Quincy Ave have?
Some of 7000 E Quincy Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 E Quincy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7000 E Quincy Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 E Quincy Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7000 E Quincy Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7000 E Quincy Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7000 E Quincy Ave offers parking.
Does 7000 E Quincy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7000 E Quincy Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 E Quincy Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7000 E Quincy Ave has a pool.
Does 7000 E Quincy Ave have accessible units?
No, 7000 E Quincy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 E Quincy Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7000 E Quincy Ave has units with dishwashers.
