Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

This spacious, Governor�??s Park , 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has all the fabulous amenities including a large balcony, a cozy living room with a fireplace and additional closet space. This home has a 1 car garage, laundry facilities on each floor, an indoor pool, fitness center, club room and so much more! Within minutes of Cheesman Park, Congress Park, Cherry Creek, Washington Park, Downtown, and much more!