6930 E Girard Ave Unit 101
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6930 E Girard Ave Unit 101

6930 East Girard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6930 East Girard Avenue, Denver, CO 80224
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
sauna
Fantastic 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Southeast Denver - Spacious condo with large balcony, tons of closet space, recently updated kitchen, wall-mounted a/c, storage unit, parking garage, amazing clubhouse!

Has a storage unit on the 3rd floor, washer and dryer on 2nd floor, new fridge and oven, new carpet, new paint. 1 garage parking spot below the unit, wall-mounted a/c, tons of outside parking for 2nd cars and guest. Can walk to King Soopers, Whole Foods, Target, Walgreens, 24 hour fitness, movie theatre, light rail and Chick-Fil-A. Easy access to Tech Center, I-25.

In-door pool, outdoor pool (2 pools), hot tub, mens and womens locker room that each have their own sauna, steam room, shower and weight room. Clubhouse with pool tables and poker table.

Applications are available online for your convenience! Please use the link below to apply.

https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=bc4d8980-b1d6-4300-86a3-fed40ef3d627&source=Website

-$35 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

-Pet Policy: One time pet fee of $200 and $20/mo. pet rent. Small dogs, no cats.

Deposit: $1,395
Rent: $1,395
Utilities: $75 flat rate for gas/heat, water, sewer, trash. Tenant pays electric.

Please email or text to schedule your tour today!

Contact Christelle @ 720-569-0953
christelle.ford@realatlas.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4730413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

