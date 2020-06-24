6930 E Girard Ave Unit 101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated 24hr gym

Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly sauna

Fantastic 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Southeast Denver - Spacious condo with large balcony, tons of closet space, recently updated kitchen, wall-mounted a/c, storage unit, parking garage, amazing clubhouse!



Has a storage unit on the 3rd floor, washer and dryer on 2nd floor, new fridge and oven, new carpet, new paint. 1 garage parking spot below the unit, wall-mounted a/c, tons of outside parking for 2nd cars and guest. Can walk to King Soopers, Whole Foods, Target, Walgreens, 24 hour fitness, movie theatre, light rail and Chick-Fil-A. Easy access to Tech Center, I-25.



In-door pool, outdoor pool (2 pools), hot tub, mens and womens locker room that each have their own sauna, steam room, shower and weight room. Clubhouse with pool tables and poker table.



Applications are available online for your convenience! Please use the link below to apply.



-$35 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



-Pet Policy: One time pet fee of $200 and $20/mo. pet rent. Small dogs, no cats.



Deposit: $1,395

Rent: $1,395

Utilities: $75 flat rate for gas/heat, water, sewer, trash. Tenant pays electric.



Please email or text to schedule your tour today!



Contact Christelle @ 720-569-0953

christelle.ford@realatlas.com



No Cats Allowed



