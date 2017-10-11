All apartments in Denver
6840 E. Mississippi Ave Unit F
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

6840 E. Mississippi Ave Unit F

6840 East Mississippi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6840 East Mississippi Avenue, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
24hr gym
parking
Updated Condo in Park Monaco Available for Immediate Rental!!! - Beautiful, well maintained/spacious condo on second level with open floor plan. Hardwood entry, tile floor in kitchen, bath, and laundry. Brushed nickel lighting throughout, updated hardware, accents and wood blinds. Granite/rock fireplace in family room to keep you warm and cozy in the winter and AC to keep you cool in the summer. Bathroom boasts a cool glass block rain shower with seat, maple cabinetry, and marble countertops. Also has an extra sink/mirror/vanity area outside bath too to make it easier for two people to get ready or a guest. Two huge closets in bedroom and front hall. In unit full sized LG stackable washer and dryer, private deck and reserved carport parking underneath unit. Close to Cherry Creek trail/bike path and minutes to downtown Denver, Cherry Creek Shopping, Lowry, Cook Park Recreation Center and 24 Hr Fitness Centers. Walking distance to King Soopers, restaurants, retail and close to multiple bus lines. Owner pays for Water, Trash and Sewer. Tenant pays for Gas and Electric. Pet Deposit $250/pet. Pet rent $25 per pet/month. Non-smokers only.

(RLNE5638468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6840 E. Mississippi Ave Unit F have any available units?
6840 E. Mississippi Ave Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6840 E. Mississippi Ave Unit F have?
Some of 6840 E. Mississippi Ave Unit F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6840 E. Mississippi Ave Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
6840 E. Mississippi Ave Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6840 E. Mississippi Ave Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 6840 E. Mississippi Ave Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 6840 E. Mississippi Ave Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 6840 E. Mississippi Ave Unit F offers parking.
Does 6840 E. Mississippi Ave Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6840 E. Mississippi Ave Unit F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6840 E. Mississippi Ave Unit F have a pool?
No, 6840 E. Mississippi Ave Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 6840 E. Mississippi Ave Unit F have accessible units?
No, 6840 E. Mississippi Ave Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 6840 E. Mississippi Ave Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 6840 E. Mississippi Ave Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.

