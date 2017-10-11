6840 E. Mississippi Ave Unit F

Amenities

Updated Condo in Park Monaco Available for Immediate Rental!!! - Beautiful, well maintained/spacious condo on second level with open floor plan. Hardwood entry, tile floor in kitchen, bath, and laundry. Brushed nickel lighting throughout, updated hardware, accents and wood blinds. Granite/rock fireplace in family room to keep you warm and cozy in the winter and AC to keep you cool in the summer. Bathroom boasts a cool glass block rain shower with seat, maple cabinetry, and marble countertops. Also has an extra sink/mirror/vanity area outside bath too to make it easier for two people to get ready or a guest. Two huge closets in bedroom and front hall. In unit full sized LG stackable washer and dryer, private deck and reserved carport parking underneath unit. Close to Cherry Creek trail/bike path and minutes to downtown Denver, Cherry Creek Shopping, Lowry, Cook Park Recreation Center and 24 Hr Fitness Centers. Walking distance to King Soopers, restaurants, retail and close to multiple bus lines. Owner pays for Water, Trash and Sewer. Tenant pays for Gas and Electric. Pet Deposit $250/pet. Pet rent $25 per pet/month. Non-smokers only.



(RLNE5638468)