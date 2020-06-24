All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

65 Galapago St

65 Galapago Street · No Longer Available
Location

65 Galapago Street, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Micro-home w/ large fenced yard & 2-car garage - Property Id: 105560

Sweet, spacious, sunny end-unit with updated kitchen & bath, exposed brick, private fenced yard and giant garage! Hardwood floors, south-facing window & 4 skylights, marble countertops... 5 blocks from the heart of the Santa Fe Art District, accessible to both bus and train public transit and a $6 Uber ride to downtown. There's a lovely park 2 blocks away and a recreation center with an indoor pool. Perfectly suited for: a LiveWork tenant interested in using the garage as workshop or art studio OR a short-term spot while you find more permanent housing. The garage is huge so no need to pay extra to store your stuff.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105560
Property Id 105560

(RLNE5389176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Galapago St have any available units?
65 Galapago St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 Galapago St have?
Some of 65 Galapago St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Galapago St currently offering any rent specials?
65 Galapago St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Galapago St pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 Galapago St is pet friendly.
Does 65 Galapago St offer parking?
Yes, 65 Galapago St offers parking.
Does 65 Galapago St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 Galapago St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Galapago St have a pool?
Yes, 65 Galapago St has a pool.
Does 65 Galapago St have accessible units?
No, 65 Galapago St does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Galapago St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Galapago St has units with dishwashers.
