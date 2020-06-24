65 Galapago St

Amenities
Micro-home w/ large fenced yard & 2-car garage - Property Id: 105560
Sweet, spacious, sunny end-unit with updated kitchen & bath, exposed brick, private fenced yard and giant garage! Hardwood floors, south-facing window & 4 skylights, marble countertops... 5 blocks from the heart of the Santa Fe Art District, accessible to both bus and train public transit and a $6 Uber ride to downtown. There's a lovely park 2 blocks away and a recreation center with an indoor pool. Perfectly suited for: a LiveWork tenant interested in using the garage as workshop or art studio OR a short-term spot while you find more permanent housing. The garage is huge so no need to pay extra to store your stuff.
